Editorial: People, not policy battles, guide homeless response

Over the past few months, a problem that had for several years been out of sight—homelessness—has been in plain view. The the ensuing debate has developed along two fronts.

First, there were several incidents in recent months involving homeless people being disruptive to downtown. This has raised concerns about safety and business viability as the holiday shopping season rapidly approaches.

Second, a long-simmering dispute between the Continuum of Care—a federally mandated planning body made up of about 60 area organizations that coordinates housing and services for the homeless—and the Thurman Brisben Center erupted into public view [See: “Brisben Center fears funding challenges,” Oct. 23].

At the core of that dispute is the controversy over the so-called Housing First approach to addressing homelessness. The Continuum of Care, because it is federally mandated, follows the Housing First model. Per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, Housing First “prioritizes providing permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness, thus ending their homelessness and serving as a platform from which they can pursue personal goals and improve their quality of life.”

The Thurman Brisben Center rejects that approach, and instead focuses on providing shelter to people who are willing to enter “accountability-based programming,” according to TBC information, and transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

The debate between Brisben and CoC highlights an important fact. Homelessness is not monolithic. The needs of the homeless community are as diverse as those for people in any community.

The National Coalition for the Homeless identifies three broad types of homelessness:

Chronic: A relatively small part of the homeless population, these are people for whom shelters are long-term realities, and holding stable employment is often not possible.

Transitional: The greatest percentage of homeless people, these are individuals who enter shelters for brief periods due to instability in their homes or lives before returning to a more stable situation.

Episodic: These individuals shuttle in and out of shelters, have trouble holding jobs, and are often burdened with medical, mental health, and substance abuse problems.

We see this diversity in our region, and meeting these various needs requires a range of responses.

Micah Ministries, for example, works frequently with the chronically homeless and embraces the Housing First model. The Brisben Center tends to serve transitional populations, and is more selective about those it admits. Loisann’s Hope House also follows the Housing First model and focuses on families. Each of these groups, and more, address targeted groups.

The breadth of organizations working on this problem places our community in a strong position to manage our homeless population.

However, there are limited funds to do this work. Federal and state funds, by law, can only fund programs that embrace Housing First. Local jurisdictions are not bound to Housing First and can fund whatever groups they choose.

Because need outstrips available funds, this year our regional jurisdictions—Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford—have asked CoC to help evaluate funding applications. A piece of that evaluation is how each applicant fits into CoC’s overall strategy for addressing homelessness. The jurisdictions, then, decide how to allot their funds.

The Brisben Center is understandably concerned that because it doesn’t follow Housing First and it not eligible for state or federal funding, localities may provide fewer funds. That could have a devastating impact on its ability to operate.

We understand that concern. However, we also recognize that homelessness is a regional issue that requires a regional response. And key to that response is providing housing for the chronically homeless. Though Housing First has its critics, there is also an abundance of research that proves its effectiveness.

Our concern must be for the homeless in our community, not the national and state policy debates over Housing First. Both for moral reasons—no one in a nation this wealthy should lack basic housing—and for safety reasons, as the incidents downtown in recent months have shown.

At this time, we do not see localities rapidly defunding the Brisben Center. Nor should they. Brisben provides proven, effective solutions.

We are fortunate to have a strong regional response to homelessness overseen by CoC. We are equally lucky to have groups such as the Brisben Center.

Our community needs both. We must step up and support Brisben’s important work. And we must continue to lean on CoC to deliver our coordinated regional response.

Homelessness may, from time to time, be out of sight. But it should never be out of mind. The poor will always be with us. Let us be there for them.