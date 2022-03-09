Editorial: Perfect is the enemy of the good

GERMAN CHANCELLOR Otto von Bismarck said, “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable—the art of the next best.”

Virginia’s General Assembly is better than that, though. It is not satisfied with merely the possible.

That decidedly political body just got through observing its annual rite of refusing to get a grip on the misuse of campaign cash.

This is how Del. Margaret Ransone, R–Westmoreland, explained the most-recent thumbs-down:

“Putting something in code that’s not perfect, that’s not just right, I feel like is wrong.”

Ransone is chair of the House Privileges and Elections Committee, which squashed a bill that passed the state Senate on a vote of 37–3. The 5–3 committee vote was along party lines, with all the “no’s” coming from its GOP members.

Virginia is one of the few states with no rules governing how candidates and lawmakers spend their campaign money. It has been more or less a checkbook for personal expenses.

The bill that died this time was not exactly Draconian. It would have allowed expenditures for food and clothing, for instance, as well as for professional development relating to campaign or legislative training, a loophole probably wide enough to drive a trip to Hawaii through.

And so the quest for perfection continues.

Last session, it was the Democratic-controlled Senate that blocked a similar bill that had passed the House 100–0.

A cynic could foresee the pols in the House turning to their peers in the Senate this time and saying, “Back to you. Your turn next year.”

In an earlier floor speech, Del. Marcus Simon, D–Fairfax, summed up the cynicism when he said he thought Republicans in the House only supported the bill last year because they counted on the Senate to block it:

“I think,” he said, “we realized that this year if we passed it, it might actually become law.”

God forbid.

The commonwealth’s politicians have been making noises about cleaning up the campaign cash issue since a gifts scandal almost sent then-Gov. Bob McDonnell to the big house before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his bribery conviction in 2016.

Since that debacle, though, one that stained our state’s reputation for honest governance, legislators have proved their immunity to embarrassment. They continue on in their alleged quest for the perfect way to do the right thing.

One Republican, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R–James City, was not as rigid as Ransone in the pursuit of perfection.

“This bill is not a panacea. It is not perfect,” he said after the 2022 version passed out of the Senate. “But it is an incremental movement in the right direction.”

Given a choice between something and nothing, the General Assembly did nothing. Between a first step in improving the Death Valley-level public perception of elected officials and having voters shake their heads and mutter “same old, same old,” our legislature again unblushingly chose to wait for a better solution, maybe next year.

Perfect. Just perfect.