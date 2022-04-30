Editorial: Philanthropy affects more than you realize

The greater Fredericksburg region, like most communities in America, rests on three broad legs.

Local businesses and government are the two most people think of.

Few people think about philanthropy, however, and the far-reaching impact it has.

We mostly think of philanthropy when special events, like the celebration at Ferry Farm that occurred Friday night and was sponsored by the George Washington Foundation, occur.

But philanthropic organizations are about much more than parties and fireworks.

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region is one of the larger foundations in our area, with assets of about $50 million, according to CFRRR communication director Melanie Johnson. This money is distributed among 185 charitable funds that CFRRR manages for organizations and individuals.

Each year, these charitable funds combine to donate about $2 million to scholarship programs and nonprofits in the area.

If that amount sounds small, Johnson notes that CFRRR is “here for the long haul in our community.” The idea is to keep a healthy balance in each fund that grows annually, “so that contributions can occur in perpetuity.” Unless, of course, the person who set it up wishes to spend it down.

As CFRRR grows, the amount of donations grows as well. Foundations are required by law to give at least 5% of their assets out each year.

The exact number of foundations and total assets in this area can be hard to determine. The Foundation Center reports 17 foundations in our region with assets totaling over $125 million. The actual totals are probably higher.

Foundations are key funders of the many nonprofits in our community, who do so much to make our lives richer. From environmental groups, to social service organizations and education groups and faith groups and workforce groups and professional organizations, these are the civil organizations that make our communities run.

According to TaxExemptWorld.com, there are more than 1,300 nonprofits in our region handling assets in excess of $2 billion. Nationwide, nonprofits add more than $1 trillion to the U.S. economy, according to the Urban Institute.

Much of the funds to support these nonprofits come from individual donors and private businesses.

So with the weather warming, as you move around our community, take note of the foundations and nonprofits that do so much to enrich our region. Select the ones that matter to you and support them.

After all, it’s this spirit of giving that has always set Americans apart.