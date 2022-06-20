Editorial: Protect blue crabs by protecting the Rapp

THINK BLUE CRABS, and tasty eating is probably the first thing that comes to mind. While many equate our neighbor to the north—Maryland—with this delicacy, the fact is that these crabs are found all along the East Coast, in the Gulf of Mexico, and as far south as Argentina.

The Chesapeake Bay is key to the species’ survival in our region, and recent news about the declining population suggests we have a lot of work to do in our own backyard.

First, the good news. The annual Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey, which measures the population of crabs in the Chesapeake, shows that the number of female spawning-age crabs is above the minimum number (72.5 million), or “threshold,” needed to keep the number of crabs in the bay high. This year’s count was 97 million.

The survey, started in 1988, also tracks the overall crab population and the number of young crabs that will be the target of fishers in the spring and fall.

And this brings us to the bad news. The total number of crabs in the bay is at its lowest point (227 million) in the 33-year history of the dredge survey. This year’s number also marks the second straight year of declining population.

There are lots of factors that help explain the drop in blue crabs.

One is the rapidly growing number of blue catfish, which have voracious appetites for crabs, says Brent Hunzinger, programs manager at Friends of the Rappahannock.

Another factor is the declining amount of underwater grasses, which are a critical habitat for blue crabs. Pollution from agricultural and development runoff are key factors in the grasses’ decline.

Then there are issues like climate change.

Each year, female crabs move toward the saltier waters in the southern part of the bay to spawn. Each female crab can produce as many as 3 million eggs, which float out into the ocean. Over the next 12 to 18 months, they ride the currents as they mature, which eventually bring them back to the bay.

Climate change is not only elevating water temperatures, but it’s also altering currents, which affects the number of crabs finding their way back.

So what can we do to help keep this population of blue crabs to thrive?

“Everything we do in this watershed,” says Hunzinger, affects what happens in the bay. “We need everyone bay wide to work on this issue, but it really comes down to us reducing our nutrient inflows into the Rappahannock. Agricultural inputs, residential inputs, and nutrients and sediments from developments.”

The Tri-County City Soil Water Conservation District is the local arm of Virginia’s SWCD and serves the city of Fredericksburg as well as the counties of King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford. A key piece of its work is helping farmers and developers carry out best management practices that keep runoff and waste byproducts from entering the watershed.

Examples of these best practices, says Hunzinger, include “fencing livestock out of streams, and planting trees.”

Rain gardens are another tactic, whereby developers create bowls in the land that capture runoff and allow the soil to filter the nutrients.

The TCCSWCD provides support for developers and those in agriculture to implement best management practices through the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share program.

There are also many things that everyday citizens can do.

Learning about the river may well be the most important thing we can all do.

The Friends of the Rappahannock is a rich resource for families, educators, and anyone who wants to know more about the river, and the ways in which our actions have profound impacts on the Chesapeake Bay.

So this summer, between beach trips and sports camps, make some time for you and your family to get out to the Rappahannock. Friends of the Rappahannock offers an array of things that families can get involved with, including a summer camp.

And this coming Sept. 17 is Riverfest, which includes all-you-can-eat crabs, if the crab count comes up.

If it doesn’t, there’ll be fried catfish and oysters, as well as barbecue. All proceeds benefit Friends of the Rappahannock and support its work in protecting the river, and its waters that flow to the bay.

Protect the bay. Clean up the river. And enjoy tasty blue crabs. That’s a win-win-win for us all.