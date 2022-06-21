Editorial: Protecting rights requires equal pay

The Bill of Rights’ Sixth Amendment states that anyone accused of a crime is entitled to “assistance of counsel for his defense.”

Here and elsewhere, the Sixth Amendment is adhered to in letter but perhaps not in spirit.

In Virginia, there are 29 public defender offices, including one in Fredericksburg that also serves Stafford, Spotsylvania, and King George counties. The offices serve those who can’t afford a lawyer and are charged with a crime great enough to qualify for one.

In the courtroom, though, the public defenders are the underpaid, understaffed underdogs. Across the board, prosecuting attorneys are paid considerably more annually than public defenders, for whom starting pay in Virginia is $55,700. Lauren Whitley, the public defender for the Fredericksburg area, has a staff of 34, including 23 attorneys, but she’s outgunned. She says when she worked in the Richmond and Fairfax offices, her lawyers were paid $15,000 to $20,000 less than those working for the commonwealth’s attorney.

It takes a while to train new attorneys to handle court cases. Often, by the time they’re trained, they’re lured away by better offers from elsewhere, including prosecutors’ offices.

In a recent story in the Newport News Daily Press, a public defender in Hampton said he sees staff turnover of 25 percent a year. In many cases, Tidewater prosecutors make $20,000 to $50,000 more than public defenders.

Part of the problem is that localities are more likely to supplement prosecutors’ salaries than they are to boost those of public defenders. The perception that defenders are there to get the guilty out of jail is a misconception, Whitley says. Public defenders try to ensure that indigent clients are given a basic American right: a fair trial. She says that her office also works with the courts to try to find outcomes that do as little harm to families are possible while also achieving justice.

Some of the state’s localities are supplementing funding to bring public defenders’ salaries closer to those of prosecutors, but the majority don’t.

It is a commonly held belief that a person who can afford the very best (most expensive) legal help can tip the scales of justice in his favor. The flip side of that is that a poor person can be deprived his shot at fair play because we sometimes seem to care more about prosecuting criminals than ensuring that the innocent don’t get falsely convicted.

Surely there is a way to convict the guilty without depriving the innocent of their basic Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.

Ensuring that public defenders don’t go into the courtroom with one hand tied behind their backs is a good step toward making that happen.