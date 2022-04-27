Editorial: Public libraries are heart of democracy

Words have power. When words are muted, that power is defused. This is why libraries are being dragged into the nation’s culture wars.

Public school libraries are most directly in the line of fire at the moment.

According to the American Library Association, there were 330 instances nationally in three months of 2021 (Sept. 1 to the end of Nov. 30) in which a parent made a formal complaint to a school about a book. There usually are just 300 to 400 challenges in a year.

We’ve seen this play out in Spotsylvania, where School Board members last November expressed support for banning and burning “sexually explicit” books.

But now, the battle lines are expanding, and more and more public libraries are being drawn into the battle.

The American Library Association says 37 percent of book challenges last year were in public libraries. Around the country, library governing bodies have been thrown out, censorship protection has been weakened or deleted, and books have been banned.

To date, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library hasn’t faced the kind of aggressive onslaught that has been seen in places like Florida and Texas.

CRRL Library Director Martha Hutzel credits the diversity within our community, as well as the strong support of the local library board and elected officials, for heading off these types of dust-ups to date.

She also knows, however, that it’s “a good idea to be prepared to defend democracy.”

From the time the first public libraries were established in the early 1700s, long before we were even a nation, they have been a cornerstone of our democracy, enhancing social mobility and freedom.

Sometimes, their biggest boosters have been unlikely heroes. Andrew Carnegie, who in the 19th century richly deserved the epithet “robber baron,” donated a considerable portion of his personal fortune to fund nearly 1,700 public libraries across the country. Today, there are more than 9,000.

So why are some parents attacking arguably one of the most democratizing of American public institutions?

The challenges are most often over books that parents don’t want their kids reading, but things can get out of hand in a hurry.

Some progressives, long bothered by racial language and stereotypes in such classic works as “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” have fought to remove these works.

It’s a wrongheaded approach. Shutting off such works merely suppresses an open window into life as it once was, and denies readers of works that have shaped American thought, for good and for ill, for generations.

Of late, some conservatives are on the march against books that have LGBTQ themes, or include the hard-to-define Critical Race Theory. And they’re especially aggressive against anything of a sexual nature.

Letting a few individuals with agendas decide what we’re allowed to read in public libraries is disturbing to say the least.

Last year, an individual took it upon themselves to deface CRRL property by affixing homemade stickers to books warning of dangerous content. Fortunately, Hutzel says, the staff caught it, removed the stickers, and put a stop to it.

In a world where the internet, cable TV and streaming services leave nothing to the imagination, where the 6 o’clock TV news is Ground Zero for sexual-enhancement commercials, is it really worth suppressing the written word to ensure that no kid is ever exposed to a disturbing idea?

The book-bashing is of questionable value in public schools and in constant danger of taking us to a fantasy world where slavery didn’t happen, everyone is straight, and sex is for married folks only.

When it seeps into public libraries, it moves from questionable to deeply troubling.

That’s because attacks on our public libraries are direct assaults on the very heart of American democracy.