Editorial: Race is set, state may be in the balance

The lineup cards for the Nov. 8 election are set. And the 7th District seat is shaping up to be a contest between what many say they want, a politician willing to listen to all sides and work across the aisle, and what increasingly people vote for, a politician who plays to the extremes.

The race between the Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger and Republican candidate Yesli Vega will be watched nationally, as Republicans look to flip the House of Representatives. But it will also be watched closely in Richmond.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ran as someone who could appeal to moderate Democrats and Republicans, then took a hard turn to the right on his first day in office stoking culture wars over race and education. Though he has moderated at times, Youngkin continues to keep the extreme wing of the party close at hand.

A Spanberger win in November could signal that Youngkin’s moves to the edges of the Republican Party are wearing on moderate Republicans and Democrats in our area.

Spanberger’s record for working with both parties to pass meaningful legislation is long, and has been nationally recognized by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, which named her the fifth most-bipartisan member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and the most bipartisan member from the state of Virginia.

She looks to play up that record in the coming months.

A press release issued prior to the outcome of voting on Tuesday said: “[E]ach of my potential Republican opponents has proven to be far too extreme and has failed to offer any kind of plan to tackle the problems facing Virginians. Instead, they have all promised to criminalize a woman’s right to choose and destroy the right to privacy, dismantle the Affordable Care Act, and pander to mega-donors and the gun lobby.”

A Vega win in November, by contrast, could add fuel to Youngkin’s push to the right and embolden him on issues like abortion, charter schools, and gun control.

Vega has attracted the support of some of the most extreme members of the Republican Party, including Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has pushed the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen. Vega also has the backing of Sen. Ted Cruz, who stumped for her on Election Day in Spotsylvania. On the Lugar bipartisan index, he ranks 91st out of 100 senators.

Currently, Vega’s campaign website is long on talking points but thin on exactly how she would bring about those issues she supports. Expect to see her develop more detailed policy positions as the race moves into high gear.

Some suggest she will come more to the center now that the primary is past. That might be a tough trick, however, given how outspoken she has been about Spanberger on Laura Ingraham’s show on FOX, and in some of her statements on her website about Democrats in general.

At first glance, it would appear that Spanberger has the upper hand. As UMW professor Stephen Farnsworth has pointed out, “Suburban Republicans tend to shy away from cultural warriors, and that creates a potential problem for the Republican nominee going forward.”

But Vega isn’t your traditional culture warrior. Her family’s immigration story, the attack on her brother by members of MS-13, and her rise from police officer to candidate for Congress is compelling stuff. Says Farnsworth, it “might help her with some voters who do not reflexively belong to one party or the other.”

In politics, the stretch from June to November is a long one. And both Spanberger and Vega will be affected by events they have no control over—does inflation get worse (advantage Vega) or better (advantage Spanberger)? Does the Jan. 6 Committee convince enough moderate Republicans that Donald Trump tried to pull off a coup (Advantage Spanberger), or could a potential indictment of Trump ignite the right (Advantage Vega). Will Virginians continue to protest SCOTUS’ apparent move to overturn Roe v. Wade (Advantage Spanberger), or does that action fuel antiabortion forces (Advantage Vega)?

Time, as they say, will tell.

But know that this race will be a Virginia bellwether. For whichever way the electorate goes, we may well see Youngkin jump on that bandwagon, pulling the rest of the state with him.