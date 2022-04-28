Editorial: Race keeps roiling debates -- Good

FEW TOPICS that we’ve tackled in the editorial pages since January have generated more interest and reaction than racism.

From the letters we’ve received and the conversations we’ve had, one of the more animating discussions in our community emerges around the issue of whether we, as a people, can ever move beyond race.

One need only examine what is happening in our back yard to know this is not going to happen soon.

That’s because the push to move beyond discussions about race ignores a critical question—Who gets to tell the story of race in America?

The answer is messy.

There are positive steps occuring. Cathy Dyson’s piece on about the Marmion site that appeared Tuesday, for example, shows what can happen when people come together in a spirit of openness to discover their shared past.

Two white brothers, Charles and Delson Fitzhugh, are descendants of the family that operated the Marmion plantation. Through a Facebook page created by Linneall Naylor, whose descendants were enslaved at Marmion, the three met one another and are now exploring their pasts together.

Both families are invested in tracing their lineages. Charles and Delson have been successful doing so, as record for white families are relatively easy to find. For most of those with enough determination, it’s possible to fairly exhaustively recreate family trees and connections.

This is not the case for people like Naylor. Tracing Black history prior to the Freedman’s Bureau, which was established in 1865, is far more difficult. Consequently, few Black Americans today can know their family’s story prior to the end of the Civil War. And many can’t take their lines back that far.

For most of America’s past, it’s the stories of families like the Fitzhughs we have heard about, because we have more information about them to go on. These stories are history’s low-hanging fruit.

Today, thanks to more-intensive research and innovative new tools for tracing ancestry, people like Naylor are finally putting their stories together. Recovering this information is more difficult, which makes it so important to do.

This new line of discover, understandably, threatens those who until now have controlled the story. They are, in a real sense, losing control of the narrative.

What has bound the Fitzhughes and the Naylors together through it all is an understanding that, in all likelihood, there’s more than land tying the families together.

Whenever Naylor finds a cousin through ancestry websites, Dyson writes, she shares it with Charles Fitzhugh, who “just laughs and says, ‘Yeah, we all look alike.’”

Things don’t always work so well.

At Montpelier, the ongoing struggle over who tells the story of the Madison family plantation has turned bitter.

We have covered much of the battles between the foundation that governs the estate and the Montpelier Descendants Committee. The MDC was recognized as the official voice of those whose families were enslaved and promised an equal number of spots on the board of trustees.

The CEO of Montpelier, Roy Young, and board chair, Eugene Hickok, nullified that agreement this year.

Facing unrelenting criticism from the world of museum professionals, media, the majority of employees at Montpelier, and 11,000 individuals who signed a petition supporting the MDC, Roy and Hickok recently promised to vote to install nine new board members if the MDC would submit 15 names for consideration by May 1.

In an ongoing effort to control the story, however, they won’t grant these people voting privileges until October.

In a press conference on April 28, the MDC submitted 20 names of exceptionally qualified individuals. Each agrees, however, “they will not serve if The Montpelier Foundation treats them [as] second-class members by delaying granting them voting power after appointment.” according to the press release.

If Roy and Hickok fulfill their promise and seat nine new members from MDC’s list, along full voting rights immediately, board parity will have been achieved.

The road ahead, however, will remain difficult, as these two sides wrestle over how the two sides can work together to tell the story of Montpelier.

This much is clear. Shutting down voices is no way to make the issue of race go away. Doing so only prolongs the struggle.

Yes, allowing others into the narrative of our history is hard, at times painful, and for a time, uncomfortable.

But that’s history.

It’s past time we started listening.