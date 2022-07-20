Editorial: Ranking should draw our eyes south

Much has been made in recent days of Virginia’s slipping in CNBC’s Top States for Business rankings from No. 1 to No. 3. We’re sympathetic to the concerns, especially when expressed by people whose job it is to sell the state to outside businesses. “We’re No. 3” isn’t a slogan one puts on a billboard or blasts out to the world via email.

Rankings change from year to year, however, and a fall from No. 1 to No. 3 isn’t what we’d consider a lethal blow to the state’s reputation.

What Virginians should be paying more attention to is our neighbor to the south, North Carolina. It earned the No. 1 ranking in part because “state leaders keep managing to put aside their very deep political divisions to boost business and the economy,” according to Scott Cohn of CNBC in his piece explaining the Tarheel State’s ascent to the top spot.

Cohn offers compelling evidence to support his position, but Frank Bruno of the New York Times notes that the state is far from a bipartisan utopia.

He is well-positioned to know. A weekly opinion writer for the Times, he’s also a graduate of the University of North Carolina, professor of journalism and public policy at Duke University, and a resident of the state.

His July 19 column, “One of America’s Most Seductive States Is Also One of Its Scariest,” acknowledges the bipartisan efforts that Cohn and CNBC touted when promoting North Carolina to No. 1 on its list, then makes clear that a significant portion of the state leadership does not share that attraction to cooperation.

To begin, North Carolina Republicans filed the lawsuit the Supreme Court of the United States will hear next term that argues the legislature, and the legislature alone, should set election laws and be allowed to gerrymander Congressional districts without the State Supreme Court interfering.

If SCOTUS goes along with this, Republicans could continue their long history of distorting the state’s electorate so that only Republicans wield power.

It’s something they’re very good at. “North Carolina has the dubious distinction,” Asher Hildebrand, a professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, told Bruno, “of being the national epicenter of gerrymandering for decades.”

Gov. Roy Cooper deserves much of the credit for North Carolina’s rise to the top of these rankings. Cooper succeeded Gov. Pat McCrory, a hard-right Republican who was dragging the state down by playing to culture warriors. Cooper, by contrast, brings a “mild manner and practical approach” to the job, according to Bruno.

It’s helped improve the state’s reputation, but will it be enough to hold it there?

“[M]any of the state’s Republicans are anything but mild,” according to Bruno. He cites Republican lawmakers diminishing Cooper’s power before taking office because they were upset he defeat Republican incumbent McCrory. The state Republican Party also censured Republican Sen. Richard Burr for voting to convict Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial. And on other issues, Cooper, right now, is struggling to keep the state from again going down the rabbit holes of extremism on issues like abortion, women’s rights, and LGBTQ+ rights.

What Cooper and Bruno fear in North Carolina is already happening in Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives the appearance of a kindly uncle who charts a middle path; but his unbending support for “parents’ rights,” abolishing “critical race theory,” criticism of public schools and public school teachers, promises to limit abortion rights, and appointing extremists to public positions (most recently Ann McLean, an apologist for the Confederacy and promoter of Lost Cause propaganda), belies his commitment to a hard-core conservative agenda that is out of touch with the majority of Virginians’ views.

As we turn full on into the campaign season, North Carolina reminds us that a good-will effort to be inclusive and welcoming to all people comes with a big upside—more business for the state’s people.

Continuing down Youngkin’s culture war glide path will bring the opposite.

Most Virginians, we suspect, would agree with Bruno. “I want a third option,” apart from deep blue or deep red, he writes, “symbolized by … a stretch of road ... shared by a church on one side and, on the other, a craft brewery with the motto ‘Good Beer Brings People Together!’”

North Carolina and Virginia have a choice to make. Find a path between church and beer, or risk tumbling down future CNBC rankings together.