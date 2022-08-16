Editorial: 'Reformers' dragging Virginia back to the '50s

LAST FRIDAY, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera took to the pages of the Washington Post to celebrate Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s successes in education.

There are accomplishments that will help Virginia’s children grow into 2022 and beyond. The Virginia Literacy Act moved on a bipartisan vote and will supply training and materials to ensure children with reading troubles are identified and their struggles addressed. The statewide pay raise for teachers is surely appreciated by the state’s educators, as are the additional funds to build new schools and upgrade those in disrepair.

But these forward-looking policies are weighted down by 1952-era tactics. Youngkin’s secretive “tip line” is a McCarthy-esque move with an intent to stifle dissent and terrorize teachers. The Washington Post, a party to a lawsuit seeking access to the tip line’s submissions, rightly opined on Tuesday: “If Mr. Youngkin’s tip line has sent any message to teachers, it is: Big Brother is watching, and he won’t tell you what he’s found out.”

Youngkin and Guidera also want to return history curricula to the 1950s. As Guidera wrote last Friday: “Youngkin … ended [with Executive Order 1] the use of any form of discrimination in our classrooms ... and advocated successfully for the right of parents to be notified when sexually explicit material is in their school curriculum”

This is classic double-speak. Youngkin isn’t ending discrimination; he’s codifying it by working to stop teachers from talking about and teaching what the last 40 years of research has overwhelmingly shown: we remain a society stained by racism. Youngkin, and many white suburban parents, simply don’t want to deal with it.

As for “sexually explicit material,” Youngkin is demanding schools screen class materials for anything that might offend someone’s Puritanical views of sexuality.

These actions have fired up activists who favor living in Jim Crow, McCarthy-led, 1950s America.

Here in Spotsylvania County, one parent’s crusade against anything she perceives as sexually explicit (and her shamelessly labeling anyone who contradicts her a “pedophile” or “groomer”) has led to a dozen books being considered for banning, with more titles promised.

The county School Board that has given this parent an open forum to act out is on the cusp of extending its know-nothingism to a more-worrisome level on Wednesday, when the new State School Board meets. A board now controlled by Youngkin appointees.

Its first consent agenda item will be to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent’s license.

Taylor, who looks to be the presumptive pick for Spotsylvania’s new superintendent, brings no public education experience to the position. He homeschooled his children. And he has a long friendship with Board of Supervisors chair Kirk Twigg.

None of this, in and of itself, is disqualifying, but given how Twigg has handled himself and the Spotsylvania School Board since gaining power in January, the people of Spotsylvania are right to demand answers to some basic questions.

1. Is Taylor really the best candidate the search firm could produce following a $25,000 nationwide search?

2. What mission is Taylor trying to help this school district accomplish? Twigg has repeatedly refused to answer this question. Will Taylor?

3. Would Taylor act as a leader, or would he simply rubber-stamp whatever Twigg wants? Should Taylor become superintendent, he will quickly have a chance to prove himself. Should he vote to go along with the tiny minority of disgruntled parents to remove books from school libraries, despite a review panel of community leaders who find the books acceptable, we will grow more concerned that Taylor is simply Twigg’s tool.

We are also troubled by Taylor’s application that the Board of Education has before it.

There are three requirements for earning a license if you do not have traditional certifications. One of the three is a letter of recommendation from the school board supporting his application.

According to some, this letter must come from the full board following a public vote. No such vote has been taken.

We asked the VDOE twice if a board vote is required for the letter of recommendation. Twice, VDOE Director of Communications and Constituent Services Charles Pyle dodged the question, saying only: “All of the individuals listed meet the criteria and conditions and have a completed application on file with VDOE.”

It’s a simple “yes” or “no” question. Why dodge it?

The damage that Youngkin and Guidera and their acolytes are doing to public education will have long-lasting effects.

The 1950s were no Golden Age. We can’t go back.