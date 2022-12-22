Editorial: Restoring civility starts at home

The editorial page has undergone significant changes over the past year. Among those has been a focus on civility, and finding a way out of the increasingly uncivil climate we find ourselves in.

There’s no way to objectively measure that Americans are less generous toward one another today than they were 100, 50, even 20 years ago. But it certainly feels like we’re less kind.

There are good reasons for suspecting this. Two years of the COVID pandemic drove us toward isolation, and forced us to socially distance in public spaces, meaning we didn’t have to mind our manners quite so much as when we routinely moved shoulder-to-shoulder through our daily tasks.

Teachers have seen the impact in the form of declining student behavior. We have seen it on the highways, where road rage has surged. And we have seen it play out in school board rooms both locally and across the nation, where some parents have resorted to name-calling, yelling, and, in some cases, full-blown tantrums.

COVID isn’t fully to blame, however. Rather, it simply aggravated the breakdown in civil behavior that has been brewing for a couple decades. The reasons for this are varied and complex, and there isn’t ample space here to do justice to that topic.

Despite the problems, however, we been heartened this year at the numbers of people in our community who share our concern. Private citizens like Daniel Latham of Spotsylvania have taken to our pages to express their worries that we no longer seem to be able to have the most basic conversations without divisiveness driving the discussions. Politicians like Jon Gerlach have written eloquently about the importance of relationship-building. And Matt Kelly has written about the role of improved communication in bettering civic discourse.

Some, like Bernadette Chimmner, have taken on bigger challenges. As the debate over books boiled over in Spotsylvania, she created the Bipartisan Book Club to try and bring opposing voices together. We on the editorial board launched a civility group earlier this year. Composed of community leaders from a wide range of backgrounds, we’ve taken some tentative, halting steps toward thinking about how to approach the problem of incivility in the public square.

But words and committees and organizations can only do so much to create a more-civil space. Ultimately, each of us must make a conscious decision every day to treat of fellow human beings with more respect.

Perhaps no two people this past year modeled civility better than Craig and Stefanie Hughes. In the midst of the worst snowstorm in a decade, the Hughes’ family opened their home to 24 total strangers who were stranded on local roads.

If only we could all act a little more like them.

This weekend affords the perfect opportunity for us to do just that.

On Saturday and Sunday, arctic-like air is going to sweep across our region and bring with it bitterly cold temperatures.

Because it’s the weekend, and because it’s Christmas, our neighbors who are usually out and about are more likely to be home and enjoying time with their families.

Let’s model what the Hughes did in January by taking the time to reach across the street, or across the fence, to check on one of our neighbors. It will be especially meaningful to those who are alone this weekend. Christmas is a celebration of family, and those without loved ones to enjoy the holidays with will likely appreciate even a few minutes of polite conversation.

Bringing our country back from the precipice of anger and rage that has engulfed us in recent years is a heavy lift, and it is going to require a lot of those with the ability to envision ways to make large-scale changes in how our communities engage.

But all those efforts will come to naught if we can’t learn how to practice simple acts of kindness, first.

This weekend — Christmas weekend — is the perfect time for each of us to start.