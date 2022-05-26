Editorial: RIFA leads the way in regional cooperation

The recent announcement that Fredericksburg and King George County had entered into an agreement called the Rappahannock Regional Industrial Facilities Authority may have some folks asking, “Who gives a RIFA?”

Our story about it on May 15, after all, was long on “coulds” and short on projects. “The RIFA agreement could lead to the two localities partnering …,” we wrote. “Other localities in the area could come aboard ….”

So why all the brouhaha over a bunch of coulds?

Think of it this way.

One fair complaint many have about government at any level is that it moves too slowly. A RIFA is the government’s way of getting ahead of the game.

“It sets up the framework for projects,” says Bill Freehling, director of the Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism. “If something comes up quickly, that would involve a potential joint investment, we have the system already in place.”

Here are some examples of what the RIFA agreement includes:

Members: The agreement sets out not just who is involved now, but how other areas can join should they decided to get involved.

Defining the powers of RIFA: Establishes the organization as a nonprofit and details how funds are collected and distributed.

Board structure: Determines how many board seats there are, who gets to select the members, how long they can serve, and what happens should a vacancy occur during a board term.

Bond issuance: Defines the power and limits of RIFA’s ability to issue bonds for projects.

Donations and tax revenues: Clarifies who can donate funds to the RIFA, and for what purposes, and how tax revenues are handled.

Settling these issues now means that when a potential project comes, the region doesn’t waste months trying to hammer out these details. Months that could ultimately cost the region a project.

“Build it and they will come,” so to speak.

A number of Virginia regions have begun using RIFAs to great effect.

To the southeast of Fredericksburg, the communities of Williamsburg, York, and James City combined forces with seven nearby localities to create the Eastern Virginia RIFA. That agreement led to the purchase of a 432-acre one-time naval fuel depot in York County that is property formerly owned by the state. It’s now being developed as a solar farm.

Another project under consideration by the EVRIFA is a large indoor sports complex to host local, regional, and national events.

Southwest of us, Roanoke joined the Western Virginia RIFA to acquire a 106-acre piece of property fronting Interstate 81 for industrial development. Alone, the cities of Roanoke or Salem, or Roanoke County, could not have accomplished this. Together, they are now developing that property for industry that will bring increased tax revenues and jobs.

A similar plan has been put together south of us by the Danville and Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority.

True, our local RIFA has no projects in the pipeline. They may never come. But, says Freehling, there’s “no cost associated with setting it up.”

In short, no downside, all upside.

So to the leaders in Fredericksburg and King George who helped make our region more competitive, allow us to give you a hearty handshake and throaty “RIFA, RIFA, HOORAY!”