Editorial: Risk, safety, sports, and Damar Hamlin

No one who watched Damar Hamlin go down on Monday Night Football last week, and then watched as announcers tried to make sense of the near-fatal tragedy that unfolded, will ever forget that moment. The question that is increasingly being asked in the wake of that episode is, will this be the injury that finally brings an end to football as we know it? (The online version of this editorial includes links to related stories in USA Today, The Hill, New York Post, and NPR.)

Football is often singled out for its brutality. Make no mistake, it is a physically demanding game that takes a toll on the human body. But singling out football is to miss the more important discussion that needs to occur around risk-taking, safety, and sports at every level. (Full disclosure: the opinion page editor was until recently a high school football coach in Spotsylvania County.)

The simple truth is, all sports come with risk, including the risk of death, small though that risk may be. According to the National Safety Council, in 2021 the sport or activity with the most injuries resulting in trips to the hospital for players ages 5 to 14 was not football (110,171 injuries), but playground equipment (114,875). Other sports and activities with high injury rates include basketball, bicycle riding, and swimming.

At the highest level of collegiate and professional sports competition, discussions about risk and safety over the past decade have led to significant changes in player safety. We see more on-field medical personnel, and practice regimens have changed to deemphasize contact and emphasize technique. Athletic trainers and medical personnel now often have final say over an athlete's fitness to practice and play, and many of the “tough guy” approaches of the past have begun falling away as coaches learn they can prepare players for games without physically destroying their bodies in practice.

At the youth and high-school levels, however, we have a long way to go to ensure that those who play can do so as safely as possible.

“Healthcare coverage for all that is accessible and efficacious,” is the one change we could make to improve safety in sports, says Brian Gearity, a professor and director of the Coach and Sports Education Program at the University of Denver. (He also wrote the Preface to “30 Days with America’s High School Coaches,” by The Free Lance-Star’s opinion page editor.) “Strains, sprains, and other injuries, such as CTE, are massively expensive from youth athletes to college and pros and active adults.”

He also argues that we need to do a better job of preparing coaches.

“Quality coaching and instruction has been associated with injury reduction,” he says. “If we had properly educated coaches, held accountable for injury prevention and independent professional standards, these would likely reduce injury.”

For those who would protest that this is asking too much of coaches at the youth level, many of whom are volunteers, it’s important to note that the landscape of youth sports has changed.

Parks and Recreation sports programs — though still vibrant in our region and many parts of the country — are finding themselves squeezed out by pay-to-play sports programs.

The travel sports business is mind-bogglingly large. Travis Dorsch, who heads the Family in Sports Lab at Utah State University said in an article for the Christian Science Monitor that youth sports “is now a $19 billion annual business. That’s larger than the NBA, NFL, or NHL.”

With that much money flowing through the system, we should demand that organizations ensure their coaches are properly trained and certified in developing athletes so they are less likely to sustain an injury. Further, organizations should also ensure that proper medical personnel are available for games and practices.

“What we need,” says Gearity, “is more attention on … preventable deaths and injuries through systematic regulation and culture change. Hamlin’s injury was horrific … but at the youth and high school level, there is way worse going on that doesn’t get the attention it deserves.”

As bad as Hamlin’s experience was, it will be made incalculably worse if we don’t take from it an earnestness to address the serious issues around risk, safety, and sports at all levels.

Injuries are going to occur. Sometimes horrific.

Hamlin’s experience should teach us that physically demanding sports — at all levels — require oversight from competent, properly trained leaders.