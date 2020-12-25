EDITORIAL: Room for optimism as state budget takes shape

But the governor’s presentation suggests if Virginia keeps its collective financial head, if it thinks and acts long-term, rather than short, it could emerge from the COVID mess in enviable fiscal shape. Virginia would be ready to grow, ready to prosper.

Accordingly, Northam wants to sock away roughly half the $1.5 billion of the additional revenue available. He wants to shore up pension funds and the state’s reserve.

This addresses that category of concern often referred to as “unfunded liabilities.” That’s when you make a public commitment to spend public money and assume that the money will be available when the time comes.

Wishful thinking, in other words.

Northam wants none of that. Hard cash works better. He says, “this level of reserve funding will get us to the goal of having 8 percent in reserves by the end of my term. This is more than any previous governor of either party.”

Be clear, there is justification behind many of the assembly’s spending inclinations. In education and health care, housing and criminal justice, there is work to be done. It will cost money.

The debate will be over how to make progress without losing discipline.