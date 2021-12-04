EDITORIAL: Saving the fish that saved a nation

Our little shad figures in our politics, too. In Virginia, for decades, the Wakefield Ruritan Shad Planking in Sussex County (the fish were nailed to planks of wood and then cooked over an open fire) was a Virginia political tradition. Candidates of all stripes made the pilgrimage to be seen at the event. While candidates might have been an attraction, the shad was the star.

Now, after all this species did for us, with typical human recklessness, we let it down. The population of this noble creature was overfished in the 19th century and then assaulted by industrial pollution in the 20th.

We’ve made some improvements to its ecosystem during the past 20 years, but not enough. Today, runoff from new residential and commercial developments, full of dissolved solids and chemicals, continue to spoil the water chemistry. This is a potentially fatal problem in every shad habitat.

The challenge is that there seems to be no one thing, no single magic bullet if you will, that we can use to bring the shad back from its precarious state. What’s needed, and Virginia needs to lead the way, is a concerted conservation effort that attacks the challenges faced by this beloved fish, and other aquatic creatures, on a broad front.