Editorial: School food shortages reveal strength, needs

Wednesday’s story about the shortage of snacks for children [“People providing snacks for Spotsylvania schools”] is one that calls for celebration, and some questions. Let’s start with the positive.

Parents and other residents of Spotsylvania County concerned about the well-being of schoolchildren are stepping up to deliver snack foods to students, who benefit from the nutritional boost during the day. Coming alongside them are business owners such as Ken Wood of Paragon Gymnastics and Dan Craddock of Metro Nova Creative, who are doing what they can to raise funds and supply supplemental nutrition.

We also hear of teachers who are pulling money from their own pockets to help provide children snacks throughout the day. Perhaps nothing speaks to the passion teachers have for their students more than their willingness to pay for students’ food. This is in addition to other supplies that teachers purchase from their own pockets throughout the year for their classrooms.

In fact, elementary school teachers nationwide spend, on average, $525 each year out of their own pockets for classroom supplies, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. A considerable sum when one considers that teacher pay is hardly generous, and lower in Spotsylvania County than for comparable districts such as Stafford.

These efforts reflect America at its very best. Our nation has a long history of reaching out to people in need and supporting them. In fact, the U.S. is usually ranked among the most generous nations for charitable giving by organizations that track philanthropy, such as U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, and World Population Review.

But generosity of this magnitude raises some questions about why the local agencies charged with meeting these basic needs are failing.

It shouldn’t have been difficult to see this shortage of snacks coming.

Free meals, available during the COVID pandemic thanks to nutrition waivers approved by the government, expired over the summer. Also, rising inflation has cut deeply into families’ budgets. One doesn’t need to be Ben Bernanke to know that this is going to result in more kids coming to school without the additional food they need to carry them through the day.

These are precisely the kinds of issues that the local School Board should be dealing with, as well as designating funds for.

With the new superintendent in place, we hope that discussions can finally turn toward real-world issues facing the district, like this shortage of nutritional snacks for students. It’s time to let go of the childish and embarrassing back-and-forth ranting among School Board members. Perhaps overly fearful parents obsessed with evidence-less nightmares about Critical Race Theory and dangerous library books can instead focus on something real: hungry children.

We also hope that other districts will use this moment to prepare for what is likely to come their way.

Dan Maher, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, tells The Free Lance-Star that “We continue to have conversations with schools across the area about coming back into the school pantry and after-school snack programs that lapsed during COVID.”

For now, Stafford County says that it doesn’t have a problem with snacks. “At this time,” wrote the school district’s chief communications officer Sandra K. Osborn, “schools have not reported a shortage of snacks to the school nutrition department.”

Matt Eberhardt, deputy superintendent of Fredericksburg City Schools, also stressed to the editorial board that city schools have not seen a shortage. “We’ve been providing snacks for over a decade and are maximizing the quality and quantity of food we are receiving, which is on the rise.”

We encourage local school boards and school leaders to look anew at the issue of nutrition, identify where there may be shortcomings, and create some plans now to deal with it.

The shortages are real, and the demand at the food bank is rising. This problem is likely to be with us for a while.

Michelle Patton Swisher, who is Spotsylvania County Schools’ McKinney-Vento liaison and works with the district’s most vulnerable students, has perhaps the best suggestion for us all.

“Just be kind. People are struggling.”