Editorial: Schools successful, but not perfect

From the governor on down in Virginia, it seems most everyone is falling in line behind the observation that public education is failing.

In turn, we’re pouring lots of energy into smearing public education, and then offering quick fixes. The secretary of education, for example, claims public schools have been lying to parents about academic achievement—pointing to a difference in student performance on state exams versus that on national exams like NAEP. “I think there’s a general culture of just lowering of expectations,” Aimee Guidera said.

Her solution includes the predictable battery of magic bullets—the governor’s new reading initiative, which sounds an awful lot like the reading push under No Child Left Behind in 2001, more money for teachers and buildings, and “higher standards” for everyone.

Parents in both Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg have complained, for very different reasons, that the schools are failing to meet their goals.

In Spotsylvania, some claim the school is indoctrinating students with liberal ideas. In Fredericksburg, people are upset by low test scores and high drop-out rates.

And statewide, a movement is brewing to break ties with traditional organizations such as the Virginia School Board Association, which critics see as an organization that perpetuates a failed system.

We know that schools have problems. With more than 1.2 million students, 1,800-plus schools, and 89,000-plus teachers, Virginia’s school system is bound to have a fair share of issues.

But we could do more to improve education by acknowledging that our public school system, far from failing, is actually quite successful.

According to a 2016 study from Central Connecticut State University, the United States had the seventh highest literacy rate in world. A stunning achievement when one considers that the seven countries that ranked higher (Finland, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland) are all markedly smaller and far less diverse than the U.S.

Further, American public schools do a better job of graduating students from high school than the vast majority of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations, according to information from the National Center on Education Statistics.

Other ways the U.S. public education distinguishes itself is in the breadth of its curriculum, which few other countries even attempt. Students in the U.S. are also not pigeon-holed at early ages into tracks (college bound, trade school), as they are in many other nations. This means students’ options remain open through most of their K-12 experience.

We accomplish all this by educating one of the most diverse student populations in the world. We also ensure that students with disabilities have access to education, thanks to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Few countries do more to protect special needs children than the U.S.

Some will complain that these examples don’t do justice to the inequalities in our system. Schools in Fairfax and Alexandria, for example, are rightly considered far superior to Fredericksburg City Schools and Stafford County Public Schools.

These inequalities, however, don’t undermine the argument that the U.S. school system is successful. In fact, the inequities suggest that the system itself does work.

Fredericksburg City and Fairfax County schools may have very different test scores, but both systems teach the same material at the same time, thanks to state-mandated standards, and are structured the same.

Rather than attack the system, we do more to help struggling schools by identifying the factors that lead to their poor performance, as opposed to making blanket statements about the system itself.

We have built an educational system in this country that aims to reach every child in the nation, no matter where they are. This system is time-tested, and proven effective.

Rather than diverting money from it to try and build a rival system—an effort that is arguably impossible to do—we should be supporting the system that has the reach, staff, and experience to do the work.

Yes, identify the problem areas and address them.

But stop criticizing “the system.”

The American public school system is one that has been modeled around the world and has few rivals.

We’re far from perfect. But by most any measure, we are highly successful.

Let’s build on that.