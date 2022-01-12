Editorial: Science, personal choice must work together

“I’m just over it.”

It’s a commonly heard, and understandable, complaint about policy decisions around COVID-19.

As we close in on our second full year of living with this virus, frustration is rising with the seemingly ever-changing information about how to deal with it. Vaccinations and boosters work, except when they don’t. Quarantine for 10 days, or five. Wear this mask, not that mask.

Unfortunately, COVID isn’t done with us, and two camps have emerged that control the way we talk about how to move forward.

One says to “follow the science,” which gets ridiculed by those who point to the above-mentioned apparent contradictions in policy as evidence that scientists don’t know what to do, either.

The other is a moral position that says we each must exercise our “personal freedom.” Take whatever risk you want to take. Get the vaccine or don’t, it’s really up to you.

The two sides shout at one another, but neither ever really hears.