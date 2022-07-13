Editorial: Shared pathways connect city, people

THE AUTOMOBILE made America mobile. It also made us lazy.

A well-established body of research going back at least 20 years shows that as sprawl increased, our walking decreased and our waistlines grew.

Walking, however, is back. Whether we do it for recreation, commuting, exercise, or out of concern for the environment, the bottom line is Americans are more frequently choosing their feet to get them from point A to point B.

An analysis last year by CommercialCafe found that across the nation, walking was growing in popularity at a far greater clip than either driving or taking public transit. In fact, our own Virginia Beach was cited, along with Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as two areas that “are walking more than ever—both reaching highs of 178% and 187% in July [2021], respectively, and far outpacing any other increases in driving anywhere else in the country.”

So we were excited to learn that the city of Fredericksburg is taking serious steps toward making good-old-fashioned bipedal locomotion easier and more practical.

Currently, the city has five major “shared-use paths,” which are designed for walkers and cyclists. The most popular may well be the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail, which is a 3.1-mile loop that goes by Old Mill Park, the river front along Riverside Drive, and back past Mary Washington Hospital, as well as Kenmore Park.

The four others are the Fall Hill Trail, the Cowan Boulevard Trail, the VCR Trail, and the Dixon Park Trail.

There’s a “trail network gap,” however, meaning the five trails are not connected in a way that would allow people to travel continuously along the network of shared-use paths.

Jamie T. Jackson, the city’s director of public transit and transportation, tells The Free Lance–Star that plans are underway to change that.

“Currently,” Jackson says, “the city has six planned or proposed projects for trail connections.” Two of them are unfunded, she notes, though work is underway to correct that. The two unfunded trails—Bankside Trail and the VCR Connector—are critical for the system’s success. The city should know by the spring if it will receive the funds it needs.

This work is exciting for many reasons, and City Council member Jon Gerlach highlighted two in his June 27 e-newsletter to constituents.

First, the East Coast Greenway is a network of trails that connects 15 states over 3,000 miles along the East Coast corridor. And the pathway goes right through Fredericksburg.

We don’t expect people will suddenly opt for their bikes over Amtrak when planning a trip to New York City. But in the same way the Appalachian Trail opened that beautiful stretch of mountains to citizens and helped elevate an interest in hiking and the environment, the East Coast Greenway has the potential to take people’s eyes off Interstate 95 and on to the natural beauty of the stretch from Maine to Florida. And the greenway provides another option for exploring it.

The other reason is that eventually the VRE Trail may join up with the Spotsylvania trail system, allowing commuters to make their way between the two areas by bike or foot. Such a connection has already opened in Stafford Country, where the Ferry Farm Trail now connects the county to the city across the restored Chatham Bridge.

According to Jackson, it’s not just the people on the cutting edge of the Green Revolution who are pushing for these changes.

“A wide range of ages and demographic groups have fought for more trail expansion,” she says. “We have transitioned to a different phase away from the pandemic, and people want to get out and enjoy their community.”

Sometimes major disrupters, like the pandemic, open up new and exciting possibilities. At least in this case, it seems to be sparking a desire to return to healthier, cleaner ways of getting around.

The car has had a good run. Maybe too good. All that sprawl, after all, is what’s directly responsible for the ever-present gridlock that is I–95 between Fredericksburg and points north (and south).

Anything that gets more of us to park our vehicles and walk or bike is a plus. For the environment. For our own health. And for our ability to get out and enjoy our beautiful region.