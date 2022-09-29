Editorial: Sister cities are about more than travel

REVELRY and fun. That’s a pretty

fair description of the going-

away party held Tuesday night at Foode, where members of the Fredericksburg Sister City Association hosted guests from Fréjus, before their return to France on Wednesday.

As opinion page editor, I was honored to have a place at one of the many tables that evening. And while I’ve been fortunate in my life to travel across the nation and the globe, here’s a secret I don’t mind sharing—not speaking French, and not immediately recognizing any faces entering the restaurant, there were some awkward moments of silence early on.

But a kind introduction by Craig Vasey, who is president of the Fredericksburg–Fréjus Sister City Association, to a couple of native Fredericksburg residents, and I was soon chatting and learning about the program from those who’ve been involved with it for many decades.

Shifting from cocktails to dinner, French- and English-speaking people shared tables. Some of the folks I met at dinner had no better command of French than I did.

But here’s the thing—it didn’t seem to matter.

Our guests from Fréjus spoke some English, and enough English speakers knew a phrase or two of French to get the conversation going. And when language failed us, photos filled the void.

Sitting across from me, for example, was Jean–Claude Mace, a former basketball player in France who coaches youth teams in Fréjus and 20 years earlier brought some of them to America to compete locally.

Jean–Claude spoke a few words of English, but we struggled early on to connect. When our dinner partner and his friend Jane Shelhorse, who previously served as director of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation, and told me of his basketball past and coaching experience, I opened my phone and shared a couple photos of me coaching football.

The discomfort melted away, and Jean–Claude and I enjoyed a lively discussion—aided by lots of impromptu sign language, pointing, more photos, the occasional help of a bilingual person, and a lot of smiles.

Is there an opinion in all of this, you may be wondering?

Well, yes.

The Sister Cities program is one that offers all of us something we desperately need. An opportunity to face other people with whom we may initially feel a bit of discomfort and disorientation, but quickly learn to connect on the most important of levels—the human one.

And you don’t have to be able to afford first-class tickets on a United Airlines flight to France to experience this.

Many people host when visitors come, or take part in activities locally, but can’t make the trips for any number of reasons. Vasey, for example, who has been on the Sister City’s board for 15 years, hasn’t traveled to Fréjus for years because of his teaching schedule at UMW.

My own observation on the evening was that most of the folks I met were, socioeconomically speaking, a lot like me. Middle-class-ish. That included many of our visitors from France. So for those who may be afraid to get involved because of costs, don’t be.

An annual membership is just $25; $50 for a family.

The rewards are lifelong and life-altering. Consider the story of Fredericksburg resident Mandy Carr, who has had a 42-year friendship with Michel and Hilary Gras, that we told on Sept. 22 [“Fredericksburg, Fréjus residents share 42 years of sister-city friendship”]. The first day the Gras’ were in town and staying with Carr this month, breakfast was served up on paper plates.

As we might say here in the South—the Gras’ weren’t guests in Carr’s house, so much as family. They’re “like brothers and sisters,” Carr said, “except you don’t chose brothers and sisters, whereas you chose your best friends.”

A great opportunity to see all the advantages the Sister City program offers will be on display in late October, when all five Sister City programs (Fréjus; Kathmandu, Nepal; Este, Italy; Schwetzingen, Germany; and Prince’s Town, Ghana) are coming together to host the FXBG 4 UKRAINE Art Auction and Reception. This program is a fundraiser to help Ukranians in the areas of medical care, food, and child welfare.

At the end of the day, this is what the Sister City program is all about.

Connecting people on a human level, breaking down barriers, and learning to understand and better appreciate one another …

… and a healthy dose of revelry and fun.