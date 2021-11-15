EDITORIAL: Small steps by VEC to help jobless aren't enough

PROGRESS is relative.

At one point since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the beleaguered Virginia Employment Commission was answering less than 3 percent of calls seeking assistance on unemployment benefits. Things are much better now. As of two months ago, a whopping 12 percent of calls were being answered.

Small steps, VEC. Small steps.

In the face of such “progress,” it is not surprising that the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit Review Commission (JLARC) was unimpressed. A report last week spread the blame among Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration, more than a decade of poor management within VEC and the pandemic itself.

In the report’s wake, the VEC has owned this colossal failure to Virginians in their time of need. Just kidding. It took responsibility like former President Donald Trump did for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

“I appreciate your recognition of the extremely dedicated public servants of the Virginia Employment Commission and the enormous volume of work that they produced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” VEC commissioner Ellen Marie Hess wrote after allegedly reading the report.