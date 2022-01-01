EDITORIAL: Some wishes to bring happiness in this new year

EVER the optimists, we hold out hopes for a better 2022.
We had the same hopes for 2021 a year ago, and look how that turned out. Still, we persevere. The Dalai Lama said it simply: “Choose to be optimistic. It feels better.” Mark Twain opined, “It’s better to be an optimist who is sometimes wrong than a pessimist who is always right.”
Here are some of the things we hope for in the coming year.
We hope that U.S. politicians on the red and blue sides, statewide and nationally, can find some way to work together. We realize this is about as likely as flying cars, but we want to think it can happen.
We wish for an end to this God-awful pandemic, its demise hastened by more vaccinations and less intransigence toward taking a shot or two or three to make us all less vulnerable.
We wish for a cleaner, healthier Chesapeake Bay and all its tributaries.
We wish for a U.S. Supreme Court that can rise above politics and base its decisions on law.
We wish for fair and sensible redistricting in our state, the fruit of many years of hard work by many Virginians who labored to get rid of gerrymandering.
We wish for shorter college football games, fewer replay reviews, fewer sports gambling commercials and a system in which student-athlete is not an oxymoron.
We wish for the Washington Football Team a new name (anything, just pick one, please). We also wish for the kind of leadership, lacking so long, that can woo back what once were the best fans in the National Football League.
We wish for bearable winters, including a snowfall or two; long springs; longer autumns and short, pleasant summers.
We wish for ways to make climate change endurable, for this generation and the ones to come. (Kind of missed the boat on reining it in over the last few decades, so now we have to deal with it.)
We wish for better, faster Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express service.
We wish for inflation to hit a speed bump.
We wish for a time when we don’t have to wear masks to see a show or take public transportation.
We wish for vacations that don’t have to be canceled by yet another COVID surge.
Until the pandemic is over, we wish for tolerance toward those poor individuals who try to protect us and others by insisting that we do wear a mask when appropriate.
We wish for more accessible housing for the large percentage of us who need it.
We wish to never again seen Joe Namath destroy his image by shamelessly and artlessly shilling for health insurance. Can we start a GoFundMe drive to pay Broadway Joe to stop?