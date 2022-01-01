EDITORIAL: Some wishes to bring happiness in this new year

We wish for the Washington Football Team a new name (anything, just pick one, please). We also wish for the kind of leadership, lacking so long, that can woo back what once were the best fans in the National Football League.

We wish for bearable winters, including a snowfall or two; long springs; longer autumns and short, pleasant summers.

We wish for ways to make climate change endurable, for this generation and the ones to come. (Kind of missed the boat on reining it in over the last few decades, so now we have to deal with it.)

We wish for better, faster Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express service.

We wish for inflation to hit a speed bump.

We wish for a time when we don’t have to wear masks to see a show or take public transportation.

We wish for vacations that don’t have to be canceled by yet another COVID surge.

Until the pandemic is over, we wish for tolerance toward those poor individuals who try to protect us and others by insisting that we do wear a mask when appropriate.

We wish for more accessible housing for the large percentage of us who need it.