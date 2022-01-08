Editorial: Sports changing lives on field, at work

As Fredericksburg-area football fans tuned in bowl games this year, there were plenty of local players to celebrate. In one of the more-exciting games thus far, Jadon Redding, who played his high school football at Colonial Forge, saw plenty of action in the Rose Bowl as the place-kicker for the University of Utah.
Mountain View’s Adin Huntington also played out West in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for Kent State and put up impressive numbers. And in New York City, both TyJuan Garbutt of Riverbend High School and Kaleb Smith of Louisa High School participated in the Pinstripe Bowl for Virginia Tech.
Their success reflects well on the excellent programs in our area. Relatively few players, however, reach such prominent stages. Less than 7 percent of high school athletes will go on to compete at any level of college play in most men’s and women’s sports, according to the NCAA. So we may well ask, are we spending too much time and money on athletics—new turf fields for each of the high schools in recent years, for example—when academic achievement is arguably more important?
If we measure the value of high school sports by the number of people who go on to play in college, then yes. However, the highest-achieving athletes are hardly the only people who benefit from interscholastic competition.
A range of studies over the past 20 years have consistently demonstrated the many advantages that accrue to people who play high school sports. For example, the most recent National Education Longitudinal Study by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) found that high school students who participate in varsity sports were more likely to take college classes and earn degrees than those who didn’t play varsity sports. So much for the “dumb jock” stereotype.
The benefits of athletics also continue long after a student’s playing days are over. This same NCES study found that even eight years after graduation, varsity athletes were “more likely than nonathletes to participate in physical fitness activities and in group sports/recreation activities.” More impressive, a study in BMS Public Health found that the best predictor of whether people would be physically active in their 70s was whether they had played high school sports. What community wouldn’t want healthier senior citizens?
Thanks to Title IX, women are more involved in high school sports than ever before. And they are reaping all the benefits of playing. For example, the At Your Own Risk website—a product of the National Athletic Trainers Association—reports that women who play high school sports are 73 percent more likely to complete a college degree within six years of graduating high school. Further, 60 percent of women executives agreed that playing sports had given them a competitive edge in business.
Hamilton Lombard, a demographer with the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center, puts a human face to the data. He played football and track at Bath County High School in Virginia, and learned to appreciate the tangible rewards that came from the hard work of practice. And then there were the cultural benefits. “Traveling around the state to different high schools,” he says, “… also gave me a richer understanding of the different regions of Virginia that helps me even today in my work as a demographer.”
Just how many students like Hamilton are actually benefitting every year? In the Old Dominion, according to the Virginia High School League, there were some 174,000 students involved in high school sports in 2018–19. About 75,500 of these were women. That translates to roughly 44 percent of all high school students statewide. Nationally, about 57 percent of all students participated in high school sports over the same time span, according to data maintained by the Centers for Disease Control.
Given the overwhelming benefits to students academically, emotionally, and physically, we might well ask not if we’re putting too much emphasis on sports at the high school level, but too little.
So as you watch our local athletes excel on the fields and courts of America’s colleges and universities, celebrate their success. And remember that those who played with them in high school are now striving for the tops of their professional fields, and competitive sports is giving these folks a leg up on the competition.