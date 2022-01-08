Editorial: Sports changing lives on field, at work

Hamilton Lombard, a demographer with the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center, puts a human face to the data. He played football and track at Bath County High School in Virginia, and learned to appreciate the tangible rewards that came from the hard work of practice. And then there were the cultural benefits. “Traveling around the state to different high schools,” he says, “… also gave me a richer understanding of the different regions of Virginia that helps me even today in my work as a demographer.”

Just how many students like Hamilton are actually benefitting every year? In the Old Dominion, according to the Virginia High School League, there were some 174,000 students involved in high school sports in 2018–19. About 75,500 of these were women. That translates to roughly 44 percent of all high school students statewide. Nationally, about 57 percent of all students participated in high school sports over the same time span, according to data maintained by the Centers for Disease Control.

Given the overwhelming benefits to students academically, emotionally, and physically, we might well ask not if we’re putting too much emphasis on sports at the high school level, but too little.

So as you watch our local athletes excel on the fields and courts of America’s colleges and universities, celebrate their success. And remember that those who played with them in high school are now striving for the tops of their professional fields, and competitive sports is giving these folks a leg up on the competition.