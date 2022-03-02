Editorial: Sports gambling aren't worth the bet

Former Gov. Ralph Northam got the online sports gambling ball rolling in 2020, and betting began in January 2021.

Now everyone, it seems, is awash in money.

There are 11 sports-betting apps allowed in Virginia, with more on the way. From inception to January 2022, Virginians have wagered more than $3.7 billion through these services. The companies, including FanDuel and DraftKings, are reaping huge profits; $149 million. And the state is celebrating a boost in tax revenues; $23.2 million.

Those numbers are sure to increase.

So, too, will the cost to rehabilitate a growing number of people with gambling addictions. And the tax boost isn’t going to be nearly enough to cover the costs.

Already Virginia’s mental health system is feeling the impact. The 2021 call volume to the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling’s helpline (888/532-3500) was up 114 percent over 2020 for those seeking assistance with problem gambling.

Callers to the site are directed to a number of resources to help with their addiction. Those who need a trained counselor, however, will find it difficult to secure one.

In an email discussion with The Free Lance–Star, VCPG president Carolyn Hawley admits that “we are not able to meet the need” that is already required.

Part of the solution is the creation of the problem gambling treatment and support fund. It is being financed with 2.5 percent of the state tax revenue from online gambling—just $580,415 as of January 2022.

That’s a start. But not much more.

Ken Whyte, executive director of the National Council of Problem Gambling, told The Free Lance–Star that the cost to the state for each problem gambler is $1,715 per year. And that’s just the criminal justice and health care-related costs.

Whyte is assuming that 1 percent of Virginians will have an online sports-betting addiction. At that number, the state will need to spend $145,775,000 to deal with gambling addiction.

In other words, the tax windfall the state reaps from online sports betting ($23.2 million to date) is nowhere near what it will cost to help those who develop an addiction.

That 1 percent figure, by the way, is likely to be much higher.

Online sports betting is the crack cocaine of the gaming industry.

A report released by the National Council on Problem Gambling notes that:

Gambling problems are twice as high for sports betters compared with gamblers in general.

The problem is worse among online sports gamblers, with one study showing 16 percent of them meeting the clinical criteria for having a gambling disorder and another 13 percent showing signs of gambling problems.

Even more troubling is data from 2018 that shows that “more than 75 percent of students gambled.”

Online sports betting is so addictive because players can bet in real time on a near endless number of possibilities.

Forget wins, losses, and point spreads. These games allow you to bet on how many yards a player gains, which team will make the most catches, who will get the most sacks, and on and on.

It’s also addictive because players believe there is skill in making their choices.

Many think they “know” the games they’re betting on. And with volumes of player information and scouting reports available at a touch of your smartphone, you’re lured into believing that you’re not gambling, but making an educated guess.

Any coach will tell you, however, that every game plan and strategy looks great on paper, but games almost never play out the way you think they will.

Online sports betting is here now, and for better or worse we’re going to have to face—at least for a while—the addiction problems that come with it.

Whyte suggests that in order to get ahead of the addiction problem and educate those most likely to be affected, a lot more money is going to have to flow to both educational programs and treatment programs.

He suggests “Virginia could do well with 2 percent of all revenue from state gambling.”

Even then, though, we’re not sure that would be enough money.

Whyte says: “Most people with gambling problems start gambling at between 10 and 11 years old. What’s it cost to get the responsibility message to middle schoolers? No one’s done that work. So we don’t know what that cost is going to be.”

Virginia needs to take a hard look at the Pandora’s box it’s opened.

Whether we do so won’t mitigate the reality that we will be paying for these problems for years to come.

You can bet on it.