Editorial: Spotsy board should return to school

FULLY TWO MONTHS into the Spotsylvania County School Board’s new ruling majority, we are running out of adjectives to describe just how bad the board’s public behavior has become.

The decision in January by the newly elected majority—Chair Kirk Twigg, Vice Chair April Gillespie, Rabih Abuismail, and Lisa A. Phelps—to fire Superintendent Scott Baker “without cause” sparked anger and protests within the community.

This action came on top of Twigg’s and Abuismail’s call to burn books. That story went national, and the county became both the butt of late night jokes and the latest example of the extremist mindset that has filtered down to the local level in the years since Donald Trump’s election.

The board might have turned things around, but meetings have, unfortunately, become must-see TV. Board members regularly talk over one another, yell, and make questionable decisions like moving the public comment section, for a time, to the end of board business.

Their disrespect hasn’t been limited to one another. During public comments, board members have been publicly called out for rolling their eyes, looking away, and talking among themselves while members of the community are addressing them.

Things are only getting worse.

As described in a story on Tuesday [“Email: Twigg sought delay in carryover funds matter,” March 8], Twigg’s Feb. 14 statement that he had not asked county staff “to reschedule the public hearing on the carryover” was contradicted by his own email to Spotsylvania Supervisors Timothy McLaughlin and David Ross, County Administrator Ed Petrovitch, and Deputy County Administrator Mark Cole on Jan. 11.

As disturbing as Twigg’s inability to keep his facts straight, however, is the question of who he’s committed to: students, or the Board of Supervisors?

In those same emails, Twigg sounded more like a knight swearing fealty to his lord than the head of the School Board: The new “cohesive board majority,” he wrote is “dedicated to serving you and the citizens of this community with servitude, excellence and professionalism.”

Two points jump out that have not drawn much scrutiny.

First: “Cohesive board majority” suggests that four members are going to work in lockstep, and are not thinking individually about the questions and duties before them.

This is not how school boards are supposed to work. While one would expect members with similar points of view to often agree on matters, it is the responsibility of each member to reach a decision independent of the other. To do otherwise is a disservice to their constituents.

One need look no further than the U.S. Congress to see how well this “cohesive” approach to getting things done is working out.

Second: “Dedicated to serving you and the citizens of this community.” Again, this is not how a school board operates. A school board does not exist to serve a board of supervisors. Its job is to build the best case it can to put the most resources it can in the hands of the people responsible for educating our children.

It is the board of supervisors’ job to balance that request against the fiscal needs of the other arms of county government.

The Spotsylvania County School Board needs to go back to school and take an introductory course on how a well-run school board should function.

A good starting point would be “Eight Characteristics of Effective School Boards,” published by the Center for Public Education.

Of the eight characteristics it identifies, an argument can be made that this board is failing each one. We will focus only on characteristic No. 4: “Effective school boards have … a strong communications structure to inform and engage both internal and external stakeholders in setting and achieving district goals.”

The Free Lance–Star has reached out to Twigg throughout his chairmanship for interviews. He has not responded to any.

The editorial page has offered Twigg the opportunity to write about his vision for the future of Spotsylvania County Schools. He has yet to acknowledge that request.

When a board is “dedicated to serving” those it’s not beholden to serve, and organized around a “cohesive board majority,” students, teachers, administrators, and the public at large have a right to some clarity about where that board is headed, and what its priorities are.

Blame for this mess goes beyond the board, though. The residents of Spotsylvania must shoulder blame, too. Electing people whose first concern is an agenda, and not the students they’re there to serve, is on them.

Do better, Spotsylvania. Some 24,000 students’ futures depend on it. No adjectives needed to drive that point home.