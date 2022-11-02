Editorial: Stafford BOS spending raising eyebrows

Christmas seems to start earlier every year. In Stafford County, gift-giving has been going on for some time, and shows no signs of letting up.

The Stafford Board of Supervisors has raised a number of eyebrows this year by its willingness to spend on projects of questionable value.

In August, supervisors approved a half-day off for county employees at a cost of $95,000 to taxpayers. The reason? A local youth baseball team was playing in a tournament at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The decision was made hastily—the final call came down between 5 and 6 p.m. on a Thursday. The time off was for the following day.

We are big supporters of youth sports at The Free Lance–Star, but it hardly seems worth $95,000 in taxpayer funds so people might watch a local youth team compete in a championship series. Even if it is the Babe Ruth World Series. Plenty of more-competitive teams at the high school level in Stafford have played in higher-visibility championship games. Is the county going to grant half days for state football championships when Colonial Forge is playing? Or field hockey championships when Stafford High School is playing?

That incident, in and of itself, wouldn’t necessarily raise alarms. But it appears to be part of a pattern of spending on things of questionable value.

On Tuesday night, for example, the board voted to spend $150,000 on a model of an airplane that in 1896 flew over the Potomac River near Chopawamsic Island. The board is using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Private investors are covering half of the projected $300,000 cost, which helps. But there is genuine skepticism that the project will result in any real growth to the county.

More concerning is the Board of Supervisors voting to give a 15% pay raise to the police and 911 dispatchers. Some contend it is needed to keep people from fleeing to other, higher-paying jobs, but there are questions about why it is being done outside of budget season. Especially since other county employees are not seeing that kind of increase.

In addition, these raises, too, are coming out of ARPA funds. As a one-time grant, this means that the following year the county will be on the hook for these higher salaries with no real plan to cover it, save for raising taxes.

And then there’s the $35,000 Christmas tree. On Tuesday, the board explored spending that much to bring on a tree for its community Christmas celebration, as well as spending as much as $40,000 more for a party. Some supervisors correctly pushed back on the cost of the tree, noting that there’s already one in front of the government building. The board is going to try and raise the money through private donations. But the taxpayers are on the hook for the party.

All of this is happening in the shadows of a 2021 settlement paid out to the All Muslim Association of America. The county shelled out $500,000 to the AMAA, plus another $395,500 in legal fees, because the Board of Supervisors tried to impose tightened restrictions for new cemeteries. The lawsuit filed by the AMAA and the U.S. Department of Justice claimed that move was “discriminatory, arbitrary and imposes a substantial and impermissible burden on the exercise of religious freedom.”

In flush times, we would have no complaints with most of this spending—save for the cemetery fiasco. But these are not flush times.

People in Stafford are struggling under higher tax rates and soaring rents.

Rents are so high in Stafford that 2021 American Community Survey census data shows 45% of renters in the county are paying more than 30% of their income for housing. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, those people are classified as “cost-burdened.” And 18% of Stafford renters are paying more than 50% of their income, making them severely cost-burdened.

The result is that many of the service people who work in Stafford can’t afford to live there.

Stafford’s issues run even deeper. The county needs to build six schools in the coming years, and that’s just to keep up with the growth, not get ahead of it.

The Stafford Board of Supervisors has an obligation to make sure that its community’s core needs are met, before playing Santa Claus with dollars that could be better spent elsewhere.