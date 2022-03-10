Editorial: State secrecy tugs at threads of trust

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN’S determination to remove divisiveness from public education is driving a wedge between public schools and parents. And the tactics he’s employing are fraying the fabric of trust our government depends on to function properly.

It started with an anonymous tip line that allows parents to report any teacher they suspect of teaching “divisive” material that offends or upsets their children. When news organizations filed Freedom of Information Act requests to learn what type of information was being collected, Youngkin refused.

“First of all,” he told ABC 13 News, “all constituent services are confidential. It’s a communication between Virginians and the governor. … it would … be wrong for me to disclose the things that we’re hearing in the tip line.”

Now, Youngkin is taking this argument a step further, blocking a FOIA request by VPM to examine who has made public records requests about the tip line, how those FOIA requests were handled, and how many the governor’s office received.

Citing the “working records and correspondence” exemption afforded the governor’s office by Virginia’s FOIA law, Youngkin not only is forbidding the public to know who is being targeted by calls to the tip line, but he is refusing to let the Fourth Estate explore how seriously he is taking FOIA requests on this topic.

Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, tells VPM that “They’re giving [the FOIA law] a reading that says pretty much the governor is exempt from FOIA. And that is definitely not how the law has been written or has been interpreted over the years.”

There is much here that is deeply troubling.

Republicans were once the party that fought against government overreach. Asking the governor to reprimand your child’s teacher because he or she feels a bit uneasy with a history lesson would seem the very definition of government overreach.

Not only does Youngkin want to be the mediator in disputes about divisive topics, however, he wants to keep the Fourth Estate from knowing anything about how he goes about doing this.

He has also denied FOIA requests for a document that would appear to show how he would enforce his Day One executive orders.

The idea for FOIA was first pushed in the dark days of the Cold War, when government went to chilling levels to prevent citizens from knowing what it was doing. Both major parties were guilty of this transgression.

Even President Lyndon Johnson, who signed the FOIA Act in 1966, had deep misgivings about the law.

FOIA, however, has consistently proven itself one of the most powerful tools media and individual citizens have in making sure that their government is acting appropriately, and legally.

It was FOIA that enabled us to expose the corruption scandal in Gov. Bob McDonnell’s administration.

As unsettling as the lengths the current administration is willing to go to keep the public in the dark about his tip line, however, is what this tip line effectively does.

Youngkin is asking citizens to turn on one another. This is a tactic long associated with more-oppressive-oriented governments.

The worry becomes that this is a first step toward more Draconian tactics that are being employed by leaders in other states.

Texas, Florida, and Missouri governors and legislators are turning to ordinary citizens and giving them the authority to sue people and institutions who violate laws around issues like abortion, transgender therapy and yes, even critical race theory and the teaching of divisive topics.

Youngkin’s policy doesn’t go that far. But by turning Virginians against one another, he is taking the exit ramp that leads us down that road.

Trust is the stitching that holds democracies together.

Youngkin’s tactics are designed to undermine that trust. He is pitting parents against their schools. Media against the state. And citizens against one another.

Communities work when we can turn to one another in times of need and in times of intense debate to work out solutions to our problems.

Conservative or liberal, pro-public schools or pro-charter schools, it’s important that we have our policy debates in the open.

The state’s effort to turn citizen against citizen, and to keep its enforcement actions veiled in secrecy, should be a warning to us all.

No less than the threads of trust that bind us together are at stake.