Editorial: Summer reading and local leaders

We often confuse information for understanding, because we too frequently substitute the collection of factoids and data points that personal computers and Google make all too easy for anyone to find, for comprehension.

Understanding comes from deep thinking. And in the nearly six centuries since Guttenberg invented moveable type, books are still the best tool we have for developing understanding. Books require more of our attention and commitment than does a simple Google search.

Reading books, of course, doesn’t deliver all the answers. That’s not why we read them. Rather, books force us to face questions we might otherwise avoid. And done right, one book almost always leads to another.

Maybe that’s why we’re fascinated with what people read.

We asked a number of folks in our community to share what’s on their reading lists this summer, and why. The responses are both diverse and fascinating.

Matt Kelly, Fredericksburg City Council

Reading: “A Time for Angels—The Tragicomic History of the League of Nations”

By: Elmer Bendiner

The League of Nations was established to address the challenges created by decisions made after the First World War. Many of these same problems are still with us today. Understanding how the League was created, and the conditions under which it operated, is a case study between goals and realities.

Rose Maddox, Fredericksburg Regional Alliance

Reading: “What Kind of Woman”

By: Kate Baer

I read one of Baer’s other poetry collections and enjoyed it. She writes about the many roles women play, and the difficulties associated with each. I’m feeling a lot of feminist rage lately ... . So this feels like a good outlet.

Nicole Coles, Spotsylvania County School Board Member

Reading: “Like a Love Story”

By: Abdicate Nazemian

This is the fifth of eight books I’m reading currently that are being challenged with the goal of banning it from Spotsylvania County high school libraries. So far, an excellent read.

Marci Catlett, Superintendent Fredericksburg City Schools

Reading: “Great Teachers: Exploring Excellence in Education”

By: Dr. Kevin P. Bartram

This book provides a well-written, technical framework describing the complexities of the art of teaching. As a lifelong learner and teacher, reading the comprehensive career biographies of eight phenomenal teachers is fascinating.

Adele Uphaus-Conner, Education Reporter, The Free Lance-Star

Reading: “Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter”

By: Kate Clifford Larson

I picked this book up because I had previously read in “Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything” about the destructive lobotomy performed on Rosemary without her consent. I am fascinated by the family tragedy aspect of Rosemary’s story and am always looking for ways to learn more about the history of those who weren’t trying to write history.

Dawn Shelley, Spotsylvania County School Board Member

Reading: “All Boys Aren’t Blue”

By: George M. Johnson

This is one of the library books being challenged in our school division. When it’s time to vote whether or not to remove books from our libraries, I think it’s important to have read them.

Curry Roberts, Fredericksburg Regional Alliance

Reading: “The Myth of the Lost Cause and Civil War History”

By: Gary W. Gallagher and Alan T. Nolan

This book is a collection of essays concerning historical narratives about the Civil War and its aftermath until 2000. It was recommended by the professor for a master’s level history class I am taking as background for my term paper about the evolution of the historiography of Reconstruction.

Joey LoMonaco, Sports Reporter, The Free Lance-Star

Reading: “Station Eleven”

By: Emily St. John Mandel

I’ve always been quite fond of dystopian fiction, though this novel’s pandemic event hits a bit too close to home, for obvious reasons.

Scott Mayausky, Commissioner of the Revenue, Stafford County

Reading: “The Coddling of the American Mind”

By: Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt.

In my nearly there decades in the political arena as a volunteer, campaign manager, and elected official, I have watched political discourse turn from respectful civil debate to outright intolerance and even violence. This book seeks to not only trace the origins of this intolerance but to offer solutions to restore civil debate to college campuses and the political process.

Martin Davis, Opinion Page Editor, The Free Lance-Star

Reading: “America’s Constitution”

By: Akhil Reed Amar

This book is the best and most accessible I’ve read about our founding document over the course of my teaching and writing career. Free of legalese, but deeply probing in its analysis, Amar has created a user’s guide to the constitution that should be required reading for every citizen.