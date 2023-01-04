EDITORIAL: Taking small, local steps to reduce gun violence

The debate over violence and guns in Virginia is far from hypothetical. From 2011 to 2021, the state’s murder rate has risen to 6.59 per 100,000 people in 2021 compared with 3.69 in 2011, according to Axios’ analysis of the Virginia State Police’s Crime in Virginia report.

So pervasive is the problem of guns and homicide that regaining some semblance of control over the problem is going to require significant changes in policy, law enforcement, and gun licensing, among other areas.

As important, however, may be the need to finally start having an honest discussion about guns and violence.

That discussion is what drives Charlie Frye — Ward 4 representative on the Fredericksburg City Council and the city’s vice mayor — every day.

“I witnessed a murder at age 8,” he tells the editorial board. Doing something constructive to stop gun violence “is the reason that I’m on council.”

Since 2014, Frye has been instrumental in launching and carrying out a gun giveback program that has resulted in some 220 guns being turned in.

Unlike a gun buyback program, which usually operates on select days of the year and pays people to surrender their guns with no questions asked, a gun giveback program is entirely voluntary. It’s also a program that runs 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

Frye has had people come to him in the middle of the night worried that a firearm in their home might be used to harm others. They willingly turn the firearm over to him so it can be melted down.

And therein lies the strength of the program, Frye argues. “It’s proactive,” he says, “not reactive.”

His point being that following shootings — especially mass shootings such as the ones we recently saw at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart in Chesapeake — there’s an immediate uproar and call for action by people incensed by the violence, followed almost as quickly by silence.

The determination to do something about the violence doesn’t stick because people are reacting to one event, and not grasping the totality of the problem.

The gun giveback program is proactive. It’s talking about gun violence before it ever happens, letting people know that there’s a way to get rid of firearms before they can be used.

Pushed to prove the effectiveness of the program by tying it to a reduction in homicides, Frye acknowledges that information isn’t available. He doesn’t have the resources to do that type of research and reporting.

But, he contends, tying the gun giveback program to a decline in murder rate misses the larger point of the program.

People willingly turning over firearms “is a reflection of the effectiveness of the conversation” about gun violence, says Frye.

Still, even Frye has a soft spot in his heart for numbers. Well, one number anyway: zero.

One minute before midnight, Frye posted on his Facebook page:

“Murder FREE FXBG 2022 was the Goal for ALL OF US. WE DID IT in the CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG VA. [peace] & [love] from your VICE Mayor. Ward 4 We Are 1. Let’s DO It AGAIN.”

The city reached that goal not because of one program, but because of the collective efforts of police, city officials, and many others, Frye says.

It also happened because people chose not to resolve a conflict by murdering someone with a firearm.

Bringing people to that point begins with a simple, honest discussion about gun violence.

Will discussions and gun buyback programs on their own get our murder problem under control? No.

But neither will be able to address gun violence without them.