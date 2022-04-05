Editorial: Tax windfall is a gift, and a moral challenge

The debate in Richmond over what to do with the commonwealth’s $3 billion-plus tax surplus is about more than budgeting dollars and cents, though there’s a lot extra of both to haggle over.

“Budgets,” as Martin Luther King Jr. is sometimes credited with saying, “are moral documents.” And Virginia faces a moral choice.

Is it better to give the bulk of that money back to citizens? Or is it better to invest that money?

The answer rests in how we define good governance.

If good governance is restricting government’s impact on our lives, then the answer is to give the money back.

But government plays an important role in our lives. And that role affects our overall quality of life and ability to grow and attract business.

Choosing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to give it back means using the windfall to eliminate the 2.5% grocery tax, double the state income tax standard deduction, suspend for three months the gas tax, and provide rebates to tax payers.

The problem with this is much of the surplus money came about due to a significant drop in state services spending during COVID.

Government spending is going to increase as we come out of COVID, and reinstituting these rollbacked taxes is a political nonstarter. That means we will, down the line, have to cut services because we lack the funding to deliver them.

That’s a high price to pay for a short-term, feel-good tax break.

Rather than turning to massive tax giveaways that have repeatedly been shown to cause trouble down the road—see Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s failed tax reform attempt in 2012—more-targeted, time-limited tax breaks make more sense.

A great example of this is a law Gov. Youngkin just signed on March 22, 2022. It gives local governments the flexibility to reduce the burden on personal property taxes for vehicles. The change is only good from now to 2025.

A sharp spike in inflation, coupled with an ongoing surge in used car prices, means citizens are potentially facing a significant increase in personal property taxes this year because their vehicles’ values are climbing, not falling.

Fredericksburg city is looking to address this by removing the annual license fee of $20 for vehicles and $15 for motorcycles, and lowering the tax rate for personal property on vehicles, as the new law allows.

This type of tax break is just smart governance, according to council member Matt Kelly. If the city didn’t adjust the tax rate, then it would realize a surplus this year. When the prices of cars stabilize, that revenue will again fall. This way, he says, “we don’t get dependent on money that’s not going to be there.”

Jeffrey Stonehill, chair of the King George County Board of Supervisors, is also looking to take advantage of the new law. “It’s a balancing act,” he says. “If inflation is up,” how does the county keep taxes in check to help its citizens?

Stafford County is also weighing options to help taxpayers out using this new law.

This law is smart because it addresses a real need—overvalued vehicles and inflationary pressure—without cutting money from a locality’s budget that it’s eventually going to need.

We understand that kind of targeted tax adjustment is tougher to do at the state level. But ensuring a steady stream of income for services you know you have to provide is the very definition of good governance.

And that’s why using Virginia’s windfall to provide a one-time boost to underfunded projects and services—transportation, the state’s tattered mental health infrastructure, and education—is more sensible.

No one likes paying taxes. Tax dollars, however, support vital infrastructure and services that not only make our lives better, but also make Virginia more attractive to businesses looking to relocate.

And yes, there are citizens who need our help just to meet their daily needs.

We all have a moral obligation as citizens of Virginia to ensure that the tax dollars will be there down the road to meet these important needs.

Don’t just throw away this windfall. Let’s do the right thing, and make the state better for us all.