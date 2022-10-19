Editorial: Teacher shortage won't be fixed by lowering bar

The teacher crisis is real, and we’re not going to work our way out of it simply by making it easier to hire teachers.

That approach is at the heart of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to attack the shortage. His wants to ease pathways to teacher licensure by simplifying the process for people with out-of-state licenses to work here in Virginia, helping career-changers find their way into the classroom, and helping those who are retired come back to work.

These ideas are hardly new. For decades, most every state has offered alternative pathways to becoming a teacher, and those programs have done little to stem the chronic shortages states face hiring special education teachers, STEM teachers, and foreign language teachers.

Youngkin’s efforts, while welcome, will not alleviate the teacher shortage crisis. A more far-reaching solution is necessary. And it begins by examining why the crisis exists.

On this front, there is little disagreement. Three issues are continuously cited as reasons for teachers leaving the profession.

Low pay: Average salaries vary widely across Virginia. A 2022 survey by the Virginia Department of Education places average salaries at $40,000 to over $80,000 a year, with public school teachers in the southern and western parts of the state earning less than those in Northern Virginia.

Teacher burnout: Especially since the pandemic, teachers are regularly reporting higher rates of burnout due to a range of factors. This burnout has forced many into early retirement, exacerbating the shortage, as fewer young people are entering the profession.

The politicization of education: From the rise of standards-based learning, to outcome-based, high-stakes testing, the parents’ rights movement, and states passing ever-more-restrictive laws about what teachers can and cannot say in class, teachers are feeling unappreciated and unnecessarily constrained. This is forcing them out of the profession.

There are no silver bullets that will fix this problem, but there are ways we can begin to address it.

Significantly increase teacher pay: Experienced, proven teachers should earn salaries that match their years of success. Salaries of $100,000 and up should become the norm for people who have proven their mettle in the classroom. In addition, we should incentivize good teachers to work in Title I schools and schools facing unusual challenges by paying them even more. The most challenging students deserve the finest teachers. Too often, as teachers rise through the ranks they leave the most challenging schools for more comfortable settings in the suburbs. Finally, we should not ask teachers to incur college debt. Forgive student debt for teachers who spend 10 years or more in the profession. This will ensure the best and the brightest enter the profession, regardless of their personal financial situation.

Return power to the teachers within their own classrooms: Higher pay will go a long way toward reducing burnout. But we also need to empower teachers to do their jobs. That means giving them the power to adjust curriculum as needed to meet their students’ needs. It also means empowering administrators to support teachers by ensuring that classrooms are safe and civil.

Return respect to the profession: The parents’ rights movement, legislative efforts to prevent teachers from talking about subjects that their students are asking them about (sexuality, race, religion, violence), and Youngkin’s reckless educational policies (the “tip line,” pushing parents’ rights, supporting careless legislation that limits books and resources teachers can use, and actively working to stymie speech in the classroom) are preventing teachers from doing their jobs effectively and unnecessarily tying their hands. Trust teachers to do their job.

More broadly, we as a society need to celebrate the virtue of education and learning.

Education is certainly about helping students prepare for productive futures, but it’s also about developing informed citizens. Shaping young minds that can see beyond their own worldviews, and work together with those who see the world differently.

Teachers are the key to making all of that happen. And until we again respect and value the work they do, the shortage we face today will only grow.