Editorial: Teachers can save us from ourselves, if we trust them

Despite everything that state leaders, school board members, and parents have done to and said about teachers in recent years, this week these highly skilled professionals returned to their classrooms. We owe each of them our gratitude and respect.

Teaching is now, and will always be, an art. The path to improved student achievement doesn’t run through more standardized tests and mindless rote memorization. Rather, students’ success is tied directly to a teacher’s imagination.

To those who have never stood before a classroom, it can be hard to understand why this is so. One need only set the standard, and hold the students accountable, right?

Yes, and no.

Before a teacher can hold a student to a standard, he or she must first develop a relationship with each student. A relationship built on trust and mutual respect. Only then can a teacher make demands of a student.

Earning that trust is far from easy. In the same class with upper-middle-class white and Black students, are poorer students of all races. Children with loving families sit next to children who face abuse from the very people who brought them into the world. Children whose families have money to burn sit next to students whose parents struggle to buy basic necessities.

How does one earn trust from such a wide range of individuals?

It requires getting to know every student “by name, and by need,” according to Marvin Nash, a celebrated public school teacher outside of Austin, Texas, as well as a successful football coach.

At the high school level, that can mean a teacher connecting with 100-plus students every year.

This type of relationship between teacher and student is at the core of excellent education; it is also, we suspect, what worries so many today.

Students who trust their teacher will tell them things they will not tell mom or dad. From the relatively light-hearted (the style of clothes they wear or some joke they’ve heard), to the deeply disturbing (physical and sexual abuse); from feelings of confusion (about life goals or sexual orientation), to personal struggles (eating disorders, suicidal thoughts, or the loss of a first love).

This level of trust is what makes learning possible.

When a teacher knows a student that well, they can then use that information and the power of their imaginations to motivate students by appealing to each one’s unique interests, to set high standards that are suitable for each student’s ability, to modify lessons when necessary to meet individual needs, to incorporate the skills each student brings to strengthen the classroom, and to find a way for each student to have some success every day.

These are the five traits, according to Kevin Bartram in his book “Great Teachers,” that educators use to make learning relevant to a student’s life.

None of this happens when parents try to subjugate the teacher to their will, as many are now demanding.

We appreciate that the closeness of the teacher-student relationship can be unsettling to some. In certain families, teachers during the school year will spend more time with a child than the parents will. For other families, willingly allowing another to expose their child to value systems and ideas and truths that are outside their own is very hard to do.

But what makes education so threatening to some, is what makes it so vital to our society.

We do not, we cannot, exist in 330 million individual silos. We must learn to appreciate, learn from, and grow from one another. The scientist has much to teach the writer; the philosopher much to teach the mathematician; the mechanic much to teach the white-collar worker; the Muslim much to teach the Christian; and those from outside America have much to teach Americans.

Parents can only take children so far. Teachers are the most critical individuals outside the immediate family to helping young adults reach beyond their limited reality and into the broader world.

Continuing to target those who are true servants, who want only the best for their students, is to disable the people who are most directly responsible for stopping this ongoing slide into polarization that has come to define our local and national politics.

By returning to the classroom, these teachers have shown us their commitment to living for something more than themselves. And for helping their students do the same.

It’s time the rest of the adults stop undercutting educators, and instead offer them the support and trust they have earned.