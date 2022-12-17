Editorial: The 27th will test Trump-adjacent strategy

State-level elections in years the governor isn’t on the card are often yawners.

Virginia’s 2023 elections, however, could have nationwide consequences. And the 27th Senate District race here in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford will be particularly important.

Statewide, the 27th Senate District race could decide which political party controls the Senate in Richmond. The current Democratic majority has acted as a firewall against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s more-controversial ideas about education, women’s health care, and taxation. Should Republicans hold the General Assembly (likely) and gain the Senate (toss-up), he would have a unified government, and Virginia’s reputation as a purple state would be lost.

Nationwide, the 27th District race may provide insights into Youngkin’s ability to hold more-traditional Republicans and MAGA Republicans in the same orbit—a feat that led him to the governor’s mansion.

“The Youngkin strategy has always been to be Trump adjacent,” says University of Mary Washington professor Stephen Farnsworth, who also directs the Center for Leadership and Media Studies. It’s sure to be part of Youngkin’s presumed run for the White House in 2024.

Until now, this strategy has worked well for Youngkin. The recent midterm elections, however, showed Trump’s antics are wearing thin with the broader electorate, making it harder for Youngkin to appeal to both camps. He campaigned for a number of Trump-endorsed candidates in November, only to watch most of them lose.

The 27th Senate District, redrawn in 2022 and having no incumbent, will offer a fresh test of Youngkin’s Trump-adjacent strategy, as the list of candidates lining up reflects the turbulence within the Republican Party, as well as the country.

Of immediate interest to Republicans will be which candidate comes out of the primary.

Del. Tara Durant looked to be the obvious choice. She was a Tea Party favorite in 2021, when she won a seat in the General Assembly thanks in no small part to Tucker Carlson interviewing her following a 2020 incident with Black Lives Matter protesters in Fredericksburg.

This outsider, however, is now the insider, and it may complicate her efforts to win the primary.

That’s because Matt Strickland, a Spotsylvania firebrand who defied COVID protocols and ignored court orders to stop selling alcohol after his liquor license was revoked, then all but demanded Youngkin bail him out, is the Tea Party’s new folk hero — and a thorn in Youngkin’s side.

After Strickland’s business was raided by police, Youngkin tried to appease him by promoting legislation that would end COVID-19 related fines and penalties. Apparently, thinking it would help her position with Tea Partyers, he asked Durant to carry the bill.

If that was the calculation, it fell flat.

Strickland panned the move. A “typical kick the can down the road political response,” he posted on social media. “You have proven how ineffective and weak you are as a leader.”

And Amanda Chase, a Virginia Senate Republican and self-styled “Trump in heels,” panned Youngkin’s entrusting the bill to Durant. “So you’re going to ‘help’ the veteran owned business owner Matt Strickland,” she told the Washington Post, “by giving a supposed legislative ‘fix’ to his primary opponent?”

The Tea Party is all about anger, not policy or ideas. Strickland has the angry crowd, going so far on his Facebook page recently to call Youngkin an AINO (American in Name Only).

Strickland’s campaign motto is “Crush the establishment.” Youngkin and Durant are now the establishment.

The primary is only half of Youngkin’s headache, however. Whether it’s Durant or Strickland, the Republican candidate is going to face strong headwinds.

While VPAP rates the 27th Senate District Republican-leaning, Democrat Ben Litchfield, who is vying with Luke Wright for the nod in the Democratic primary, argues the Democrats have the advantage. Using the vote totals from the midterm election, Litchfield’s team estimates that Democrat Abigail Spanberger fared 2 to 2.5 percentage points better than Youngkin-supported Republican Yesli Vega in the 27th.

Strickland’s behavior isn’t likely to play well with more-moderate Republicans in the general election. And Durant’s fall from Tea Party grace means she’ll have a hard time motivating MAGA-type voters to get to the polls.

And then there’s a wild card. Stafford County Supervisor Monica Gary is considering a run for this seat at the request of her supporters. She tells the editorial board that she would run as an independent. Gary’s research suggests that she would pull equally from both Democrats and Republicans.

Now Youngkin is juggling not two wings of the party (mainstream and MAGA), but three (more independent-minded voters).

In the end, it’s but one race in one district in Virginia. But if Youngkin can’t figure out how to pull these disparate conservative factions together, he may face another bad night this coming November, and a worse one on Election Night 2024.