Editorial: The ARB needs to measure twice, before cutting

There’s an old carpenter’s saying: “Measure twice, cut once.”

In a city like Fredericksburg, that’s excellent advice when one is discussing the buildings in the city’s historic district.

Especially when the city is considering tearing down one of these buildings. After all, doing so removes more than wood and masonry. It takes important stories with it, and another piece of our history that makes Fredericksburg such a special place to live, work, and visit.

Take the building at 204 Lewis St.

Monday night, the city’s architectural review board will be taking another vote on the possible demolition of this structure. Of concern is the building’s retaining wall and structural integrity.

Of greater concern is what the city will lose if it follows through with the decision to demolish.

The structure on Lewis Street dates from between 1910 and 1912. While far from the oldest building in town, it nonetheless bears evidence to our city’s social history and the place of Black Americans in it between the end of slavery and the rise of the civil rights movement.

Sometimes referred to as a “carriage house,” 204 Lewis St. was used for more than storing horses. Black servants lived in the upstairs area, well away from the main house at 1107 Princess Anne St., a property originally constructed in the mid-18th century by Charles Dick.

J.W. Masters, a prominent 20th-century lumber merchant, purchased the Dick house and moved there about 1912.

Moving with him were, most likely, then-25-year-old Albert Parker and 17-year-old Sarah Carter. These were their Black servants, and they lived upstairs at 204 Lewis St.

Slavery may have been dead by 1912, but there remained many strictures on the ways Blacks and whites interacted. This building is an important reminder of that fact.

It’s also a rare structure.

In fact, there is only one other two-story carriage house in Fredericksburg. It’s associated with the property at 711 Weedon St., which was also owned by Masters. It was his family’s residence prior to moving to 1107 Princess Anne St.

There is much to be learned still about Parker and Carter, and the world they inhabited. And 204 Lewis St. is an important piece of that story.

Fredericksburg’s Historic District Guidelines are very clear about the role of demolition in the city: “demolition is considered an option of last resort for historic properties, and it is only permitted under extreme circumstances.”

A number of citizens have raised significant concerns that the city’s own guidelines have not been followed in pursuing demolition of this property.

Danae Peckler, in a piece for the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc., about the property at 204 Lewis St. and the recent moves to demolish it, wrote: “The application put before the ARB at its May 9, 2022, meeting was jam-packed with information but was light on substantive details to illustrate a good-faith effort to adhere to the goals and policies outlined in the district guidelines.”

The ways in which the application was “light on substantive details,” in HFFI’s opinion, are many.

“The process is important,” City Council member Matt Kelly says, “and preservation needs to be ingrained in the day-to-day operation of the city. If we don’t, ordinances and plans mean little.”

We are not in a position to pass judgment on whether demolition is the proper course of action, or if the city has properly followed its guidelines.

We do encourage people to review the history of 204 Lewis St. and the issues with the application for demolition by reading Peckler’s well-researched piece. (Find it at: hffi.org/facility-resources/hffi-blog-articles/)

Fredericksburg’s historic sites are a finite resource. When they’re gone, there’s no recovering them.

And with every demolition, we lose not just a building, but our knowledge of the people and the social fabrics that are critical to fully understanding not just our history, but the history of the nation.

There is much at stake on Monday night. We trust the architectural review board will measure twice, thrice, and possibly more before making a cut.