Editorial: The city's past is key to its future

Virginia’s tourists are back.

That’s the bottom line from the Virginia Tourist Commission’s latest report, “2021 Economic Impact of Visitors in Virginia.” Following dramatic declines in tourism spending during the pandemic—local areas lost anywhere from 20% to 35% in tourism revenues between 2019 and 2020—revenue is again soaring.

The counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford are earning more tourism dollars then they were in 2018. Fredericksburg isn’t quite all the way back to its 2018 level, but it’s close.

Spotsylvania County celebrated the good news in a press release on Friday. “Tourism revenue … reached just over $212 million in 2021,” it began, “nearly a 37 percent increase over 2020, and a $30 million increase over 2019’s record-breaking pre-pandemic levels.”

The county has reason to crow. It attracts the most tourism revenue of any county or city in our readership area. Stafford is a close second at $200 million.

Raw dollars, however, don’t tell the whole story.

There’s an argument to be made that Fredericksburg, more than any of the surrounding counties, has made the strongest comeback. The $131.5 million the VTC report says the city earned doesn’t compete with the total taken in by Spotsylvania or Stafford, but the impact of that money is more pronounced in Fredericksburg.

Tourism revenue in 2021 comes to about $4,600 for every man, woman, and child in Fredericksburg. No other nearby locality is close to that. Spotsylvania comes in at about $1,475 a person, and Stafford is at $1,240.

Over the past several months, Fredericksburg has been embroiled in discussions over several needed, and expensive, projects: a new middle school, a new fire station, and a new wastewater treatment plant.

The drop in tourism dollars that began in 2019, when the city’s tourism revenue dipped 1.3% from 2018, accelerated in 2020 when revenue dropped an eye-popping 35.4% from 2019. Those losses certainly exacerbated worries about how Fredericksburg is going to pay for critical infrastructure.

A significant part of the solution is going to be tourism.

While affixing a hard number to what percentage of the city’s budget comes from tourism is tricky, a 2019 study done by DMO PROZ, a destination marketing research group, reports it is “no less than 9% of the city’s total annual revenue (not counting the percentage of property tax that is remitted from businesses that are profitable, thanks to the visitor economy).”

According to Bill Freehling, Fredericksburg’s director of economic development and tourism, it’s possible to assign as much as a quarter of the city’s budget to tourism spending, depending on how one defines “tourist.” In a city with a budget of only about $100 million, that means anywhere from $9 million to $25 million comes directly from tourists.

However one slices and dices the data, tourism revenue accounts for a sizeable chunk of the city’s budget. The sudden drop in dollars during 2019 and 2020 understandably elevated anxiety over where the money’s going to come from to pay for the city’s big-ticket items.

The future, however, is bright. And there is reason to believe that growth in the city is only going to continue in the near term.

Entering the city along William Street from Route 3, for example, the recent development of Mellow Mushroom and Harry’s Ale House, along with a new hotel and apartments, is a clear indication of the confidence developers have in the city’s future.

New development, of course, always gives rise to debate, especially about how that development is affecting the city’s character. We feel, however, that the developers have done a good job of creating a welcoming face to the city with an architectural style that complements the historic district’s character.

This new growth creates an inviting gateway that provides all the high-end amenities that visitors want, and will only increase the tourism revenue the city desperately needs.

Virginia’s tourists are back, and our region is well-prepared to both welcome them to our charming part of central Virginia, and capitalize on the revenue they bring.

It’s all a powerful reminder that past, present, and future can co-exist, even in Fredericksburg.