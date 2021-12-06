EDITORIAL: The day one world ended, and another began

HISTORY doesn’t have that

many precise demarcation

points. It’s a little fuzzy that way. What’s more, comparatively speaking, those demarcations usually don’t happen all that quickly either.

However, Dec. 7, 1941, was one of the exceptions. There was no in-between time. In a matter of a few hours, the United States left one era and entered another, after which no one’s life would be the same again.

But first let’s set the scene. Morning in Pearl Harbor, for that matter, anywhere in Hawaii, has something magical about it. The air, refreshed by the nighttime trade winds, is full of the fresh smell of Hawaii’s lush array of tropical plants and flowers. The sun is almost always shining.

That was the kind of morning the U.S. Navy, Army, Army Air Corps and Marine detachments stationed on the island of Oahu awoke to on Dec. 7, 1941. It was a Sunday and the pace, by military standards, was relaxed. Over on the USS Arizona, one of our most powerful battleships, the ship’s band had been allowed to sleep in because they had won Saturday night’s battle of the band’s competition. It was a little before 8 in the morning and the crew was preparing to raise the colors.