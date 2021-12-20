Editorial: The Fed is right to keep its options open

It’s good to see the Fed preparing to respond. By doubling the pace at which it will taper its monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities, it has put the program on a trajectory to end much earlier—by March instead of June.

This, in turn, will give officials the option of raising the Fed’s short-term interest-rate target from its current level of near-zero at their mid-March policy-making meeting, and beyond that to raise rates higher and sooner if inflation doesn’t subside. This possibility is at least partially recognized in the Fed’s longer-term projections: The median forecast for the target rate at the end of 2024 is 2.1 percent.

To be sure, the economic outlook remains highly uncertain. Developments such as the emergence of new COVID variants could yet undermine the recovery and require keeping interest rates low, something the Fed is fully capable of doing. What matters is that by ending the asset-purchase program sooner, the central bank leaves its options open. This is prudent risk management.