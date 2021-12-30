EDITORIAL: The good and bad of 2021

THERE was some good news in 2021. Really.
In an amazingly short period of time, science and medicine came up with a vaccine against COVID-19. From December of 2020 until now, almost 9 billion vaccinations have been administered worldwide. An estimate in Bloomberg says we’re three months away from three-fourths of the world’s population getting at least one shot.
Workers found themselves with the best bargaining power they’ve had in years, with a record number of Americans leaving the workforce, many of them taking early retirement. Who foresaw bonuses to lure fast-food employees back?
Virginia became a leader in the effort to rein in gerrymandering by (more or less) taking redistricting out of the hands of the politicians.
China, while rightfully castigated by many as Ground Zero for the pandemic, eliminated malaria.
Renewable energy had its best year yet, according to The Guardian.
Traitorous insurrectionists were unable to pull off a coup on Jan. 6. We are still a republic.
OK, that’s about it. We’re trying to be optimistic.
Here, though, is what we wish good riddance as the old year limps out the door.
We won’t miss the rollercoaster ride on which COVID has us strapped to our seats. We thought we saw daylight in summer, but then came another surge, and then a dip, and now the omicron variant promises to be either the worst pandemic news so far or something between a bad cold and a mild case of the flu. The jury’s still out, but more than 800,000 Americans have been lost so far.
We won’t miss the aggressive ignorance and selfishness of the millions who, without any legitimate reason, insisted on not taking the COVID vaccine most of us spent 2020 praying for. Maybe we could have strangled this monster by now with more universal vaccination rates.
We won’t miss seeing a reprise of Saigon 1975 played out in Afghanistan as an awkward U.S. military withdrawal left us with the image of Afghanis who supported us trying to catch the last plane out with the Taliban hot on their heels.
We won’t miss seeing the Taliban pick up where it left off 20 years ago, making our expenditure of $2.3 trillion and 6,500 U.S. lives seem to have produced almost nothing.
We won’t miss the supply-chain crisis that made everything from computer chips to potato chips prone to shortages.
We won’t miss seeing the U.S. Capitol being overrun by thugs intent on overturning the results of a indisputably legitimate presidential election.
We won’t miss seeing democracy take hits worldwide, from Brazil to India to Hungary to China. Five infant democracies—in Myanmar, Chad, Mali, Guinea and Sudan—were ousted by coups.
We won’t miss seeing the world twiddle its thumbs again over climate change as tornadoes broke new ground—literally.
We won’t miss seeing disingenuous politicians, including some from Virginia, unwilling to admit what anyone with eyes could see: That Jan. 6 was an attempted right-wing coup.
So, farewell 2021. Sorry we didn’t treat you better. If years could sue for abuse, you’d have a good case.