EDITORIAL: The good and bad of 2021

We won’t miss the rollercoaster ride on which COVID has us strapped to our seats. We thought we saw daylight in summer, but then came another surge, and then a dip, and now the omicron variant promises to be either the worst pandemic news so far or something between a bad cold and a mild case of the flu. The jury’s still out, but more than 800,000 Americans have been lost so far.

We won’t miss the aggressive ignorance and selfishness of the millions who, without any legitimate reason, insisted on not taking the COVID vaccine most of us spent 2020 praying for. Maybe we could have strangled this monster by now with more universal vaccination rates.

We won’t miss seeing a reprise of Saigon 1975 played out in Afghanistan as an awkward U.S. military withdrawal left us with the image of Afghanis who supported us trying to catch the last plane out with the Taliban hot on their heels.

We won’t miss seeing the Taliban pick up where it left off 20 years ago, making our expenditure of $2.3 trillion and 6,500 U.S. lives seem to have produced almost nothing.

We won’t miss the supply-chain crisis that made everything from computer chips to potato chips prone to shortages.