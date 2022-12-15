Editorial: The Great 8

In the pantheon of sports legends, there are a select few names that stand alone: Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Walter Payton. These players transformed not only their sports, but the American culture.

On Tuesday night, Alex Ovechkin strengthened his case as one of the greatest athletes ever. Ovechkin tallied his 800th goal, placing him third on the all-time scoring list behind Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (897), and he did it by scoring three goals in a single game — his 29th career hat trick. The hat trick leader is Gretzky, with 50, who played in an era when goals were scored at a higher frequency than today.

The Chicago Blackhawks never had a chance, as Ovechkin (aka “Ovi,” the “Great 8,” and “The Russian Machine”) scored, scored again, and scored once more.

Ovi is projected to overtake Gretzky in 2024 or 2025 as the all-time goal scorer in the NHL, and then leave him in the dust.

Since joining the Washington Capitals in 2005, Ovechkin has been the most dominant player in the NHL.

Not only is he the most prolific scorer (0.61 goals per game), but he’s among the most physical players in the league. Of the five leading goal-scorers since 2005, Ovi has tallied 3,331 “hits,” or body checks. The next four players combined don’t have as many.

To those unfamiliar with hockey, checks are akin to tackling in football, only the players are on skates and moving at higher speeds.

Like Ruth, Jordan, and Payton, The Great 8’s impact goes far beyond the playing field.

Youth hockey, which was once just a blip on the sports landscape in Virginia, has for years been surging in popularity in the DMV.

Dubbed the “Ovechkin effect,” youth hockey has grown by more than 200%, according to the Washington Capitals. And its popularity shows no sign of abating.

Ovi didn’t fuel this growth on his own, however. The Capitals have invested significant resources into helping kids get into the sport.

In 2019, the Capitals contributed $100,000 to build a roller hockey rink here in Fredericksburg. The club also helped with hockey education and promotion.

Today, Fredericksburg Youth Roller Hockey is growing interest in the sport by teaching children to skate, coaching the fundamentals of hockey, and hosting leagues for both children and adults.

The beauty of hockey is that the sport appeals equally to men and women. In fact, the U.S. Women’s National team is a recognized world power, winning gold in both the 1998 and 2018 Olympics, and taking silver four times, most recently this year in Beijing.

While men still outnumber women in hockey, the Christian Science Monitor reports that women’s participation grew 71.3% between 2011 and 2021. And Virginia is one of the states where the game is catching on more quickly with women thanks in part, again, to the Capitals and Ovechkin.

At a time when the financial gap between players and fans is growing — the San Francisco Giants just agreed with shortstop Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million contract — and with it a weakening emotional connection between the two, the Capitals and Ovechkin seem to enjoy a more intimate relationship with the fans in the DMV.

Not that all is perfect. Capitals’ owner Ted Leonsis is leading the charge in sports gambling by offering on-site legalized gambling on Fun Street. This move is raising concerns about the relationship between sports, gambling, and addiction, as well as what it will mean for the family-friendly environment the Caps have created.

Whether on-site gambling tarnishes the magic Ovi has brought to the area remains to be seen. There’s precious little that could happen, however, to tarnish the dramatic impact Ovechkin has had on children, adults, and hockey fans in this area.

If you’ve read this far and still don’t quite understand Ovechkin’s impact, take a ride north and see him play.

You’ll get it. Just like the thousands of kids he’s inspired to take up the game.

Let’s. Go. Caps.