Editorial: The homeless have much to teach us

Celebrating all that is good in our readership area is one of our great joys.

Calling out what is wrong is one of our most pressing duties.

Homelessness in our region requires we do both.

Let’s start with the good.

Micah Ministries recently announced its hope to create the “Jeremiah Community,” a village of 30–50 tiny homes with wraparound services to meet the needs of those without a place to live in our region.

With some 250 people identified as homeless in our readership area, the Jeremiah Community, once it becomes a reality, could make a substantial dent in our homeless population.

What will make Jeremiah Community special, however, is that it’s not just pulling people from the streets and putting them into housing.

“We intentionally want to build smaller communities,” says Meghann Cotter of Micah Ministries. The point is to keep the communities of homeless together, even as these individuals work to pursue more-stable lives.

These homeless communities are every bit as powerful and meaningful as the communities those of us with homes live in. “Without the [homeless] community, I would have lost the only possession I had left [when I was on the streets]—hope,” said Peg Phillips, who was homeless for five years following a 22 year career as an ICU nurse. A catastrophic family breakdown caused her to lose everything.

“Our homeless community,” she said, “already knows a thing or two about caring for each other.”

Once built, Jeremiah Community will help the existing social network of homeless people continue to support one another as they struggle to transition to permanent housing.

Cotter says this project has been 17 years in the making. And it still has a long way to go. She estimates Micah Ministries will need $1.5 million for land, and an additional $100,000 for each house. She hopes to get organizations to sponsor homes and offset the costs.

And this brings us to what is wrong.

“It’s taken 17 years,” Cotter says, because we had to “dig deep into a part of our community people don’t want to deal with.”

As a local society, we have utterly failed our homeless communities. For most of us, the homeless are invisible. Odds are most of us know nothing about the number of people on the streets, their ages, their needs, or their dreams and aspirations.

It’s not like homelessness is a new phenomenon we haven’t had time to learn about. Since homeless counts began in 2005, the region has consistently had about 200 homeless people. Numbers were significantly higher during the 2022 count (40% higher) because pandemic supports have been removed and people are finding themselves unable to maintain their living arrangements.

Who are these people? According to the last count taken in January, 26% are under the age of 18, and another 8% are under the age of 24. Their lives reflect the diversity of our society. They are high school dropouts and people with graduate degrees. They are victims of domestic violence and veterans. They are white, Black, and Hispanic.

But most important, they are people desperately in need of our help.

More than 40% of the homeless people counted in our community are on the streets for the very first time. Half have a steady monthly income, and 18% work full-time—defined as more than 30 hours per week.

We are truly fortunate to have a group like Micah Ministries in our community that has put in the work to help find a viable solution to assist the homeless.

Problems like this can’t be solved with some simple solution. They also aren’t solved by washing our hands individually, assuming people are on the street through some fault of their own, or that they’re lazy, or any of a number of other excuses we create to explain away why people are on the street.

It’s taken Micah Ministries 17 years to get to this point. That should tell us something about homelessness, and every other societal issue we face.

Our problems are complex and require that we get to know the people who are most directly affected by said issues. Only when we understand those who are affected and why they are there, can we really begin to do something about it.

That’s asking a lot. But our homeless population deserves no less from us.