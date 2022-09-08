Editorial: The Opinion Page's polestar

FOUR TIMES a year, an American original lands on the editorial desk—Lapham’s Quarterly.

To the uninitiated, Lapham’s Quarterly is neither news nor opinion. It’s not conservative or progressive. You won’t find anything about the Kardashians and their latest Instagram exploits, nor will you find ruminations on public policy, current political debates, or the latest culture war sweeping the nation.

What you’ll find is a topic, and a couple hundred pages of text, graphics, and art from the past that touch directly and indirectly on that issue’s theme.

You can’t read it on the web (well, snippets, but just a few), so you’ll have to cough up $20 if you want to enjoy the publication’s heavy-stock paperback format that, appropriately, is heftier than a magazine, but not as sturdy as a hard-bound edition of Homer’s “The Odyssey.”

The current issue is “Migration.” You’ll find nothing about the Southern border today and U.S. immigration policies. But you will read a 1928 essay from Chicago by Mahalia Jackson about the “Northbound Train,” an 1886 essay from London by Joseph Conrad about being quizzed over his Polish family origins, a 1300 BCE writing from the Book of Exodus about the flight from Egypt, and a 1754 essay from Bridgetown by Olaudah Equiano, who provides a first-hand account of the Middle Passage.

That’s just in the first 40 pages.

For some, Lapham’s Quarterly is a relic.

Perhaps. But some relics are worth venerating.

Raw information on its own is useless. It gains power when people thoughtfully analyze and frame information in a way that advances society.

The flow of information today is unparalleled in human history. The printing press revolutionized society, leading to greater literacy, democracy on a large scale, and more-dynamic politics. Five hundred years from now, however, the changes wrought by the smartphone will make those ushered in by the printing press seem tame.

Smartphones today put more information into the average person’s hand than the best-educated person could access even 50 years ago. More, however, is not always better.

A recent article in National Geographic that summarizes research into what smartphones are doing to our ability to think is not encouraging.

“Researchers,” the author Yudhijit Bhattacharjee writes, “worry that addiction to smartphones could dull the ability of young users to read and comprehend texts, which in turn could have adverse impacts on their critical thinking.”

For us on the Opinion Page, Lapham’s Quarterly is something of a polestar. Each morning, we approach the following day’s issue with a mindset born of the Quarterly, not the smartphone.

Rare is the day that a member of the opinion page isn’t in deep conversation with a wide variety of individuals in our community. We spend hours reading newspapers, journals, magazines, and books. And we spend considerable office time challenging one another’s opinions, and debating a range of positions.

From this effort come pieces that we hope readers find more befitting of starting points for a discussion, than knock-out memes for a personal argument.

We hope that readers will engage with those around them in debate about the merits and shortcomings of the pieces we publish.

And we hope that, like Lapham’s Quarterly, over time readers will come to appreciate the breadth and complexity of the issues, topics, and people that we write about and feature on our pages.

Thank you for making the editorial team part of your day.