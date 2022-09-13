Editorial: The Virginia VBOE should vote 'No'

THE QUESTION before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday is a simple one. Should it grant Mark Taylor a superintendent’s license under Option IV of the Virginia Administrative Code—after passing on doing so in August—thereby paving the way for him to become head of Spotsylvania County Public Schools?

We feel that the answer is clear: No.

To obtain a license under Option IV, which is the legal pathway for those without an educational background to run a public school system, the applicant must meet educational and work criteria, and supply a letter of recommendation from the “Virginia school board interested in employing the individual as superintendent.”

Taylor’s first package that came before the VBOE on Aug. 7 contained a “confidential” letter supporting his application. On Monday, The Free Lance–Star published the contents of that letter, which was sent by Twigg to Jon Russell, then with the VBOE and now a high-paid communications employee in the Spotsy school system.

As we reported: “In the July 9 letter … Twigg wrote, ‘The Spotsylvania School Board and Mr. Mark Taylor are all in agreement that he is the final candidate for the superintendent position. We were assured by [Russell’s] office, GR Recruiting, and Mr. Taylor that all requirements have been met for Mr. Taylor to be placed on the Virginia state approved superintendent’s list.’ ”

Except the School Board had not agreed. Virginia Code requires a public vote before sending such a letter, and no vote was taken in advance of that July 9 letter.

Twigg had taken it upon himself to speak for the board. And Taylor, an attorney by training, knowingly went along by submitting the application.

This would appear to be in violation of the VAC that lists as a cause for denying an application: “Attempting to obtain a license by fraudulent means or through misrepresentation of material facts.”

Concerns about that letter and how it found its way into Taylor’s application were raised during the public comment period at the Aug. 17 meeting, when the VBOE took Taylor’s name off the approval list.

Per our reporting, “Board of Education President Daniel Gecker said the board would revisit the question of whether to grant Taylor a superintendent’s license at the September meeting, after gathering more information from the school division.”

The school board subsequently voted 4–3 on Aug. 25 to send a letter to VBOE.

Following the proper procedure the second time, however, does not negate Twigg’s and Taylor’s and Russell’s improper actions in July.

For this reason alone, the VBOE should vote “No” on Taylor.

The problems with Taylor run deeper, however. The VAC allows the board to deny a license for “[o]ther good and just cause in the best interest of the public schools of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

This paper has catalogued the many ways Taylor is unfit for this position. He has no experience with public education. He and his wife chose to homeschool their children. And the personal and business entanglements between Taylor and Twigg scream nepotism.

Those entanglements mean the VBOE must also consider the person pushing for Taylor: Twigg.

Over nine months as board chair, Twigg has overseen a mass exodus of high-level employees. They include the heads of human resources, communications, finance, special education, and an interim superintendent.

Further, Twigg is a stunningly opaque leader. He refuses to talk the media, doesn’t respond to constituents, and ignores members of his own board. Worse, when confronted with direct evidence about his relationship with Taylor, as Nicole Cole did at the board meeting on Aug. 25, he refuses to respond.

And if that isn’t enough, let VBOE watch Twigg gavel out speaker after speaker during public comments this past Monday, in direct violation of citizens’ First Amendment rights.

For all these reasons, the VBOE should vote “No” on Taylor.

Finally, if the VBOE believes in public education, supporting teachers, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s impassioned pleas for academic excellence, they must reject Taylor.

Should VBOE vote no, Spotsylvania voters—both those who voted, and those who didn’t—should thank the board, and then look in the mirror.

Spotsylvanians alone created this mess by putting four people on the board who were clearly not up to the job they’ve been tasked to carry out.

And if VBOE fails the citizens of Spotsylvania and their children? Remember these days, and do better. Voting matters. As does finding candidates who put service over self.