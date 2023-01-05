Editorial: There's a light beckoning the Spotsy School Board

Spotsylvania School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg began lowering a veil of secrecy over the school district in 2022, even as he was unleashing chaos.

Monday evening may well determine if the School Board continues its descent into darkness, or welcomes a ray of light.

According to policy BCA, the first meeting of the new year opens by establishing a quorum, leading the pledge, then requesting approval for the agenda. Then, per the policy, “the first order of business shall be the election of the School Board Chair.”

The editorial board has verified through two sources that Twigg plans to pass the gavel to another member, most likely Lisa Phelps. Many conservatives, even those who backed Twigg, have been frustrated with his mishandling of the School Board over the past year.

Phelps promises to be little better. Like Twigg, she has a history of refusing to cooperate with the press, not responding to constituents, and being combative and discourteous from the dais. She also has taken actions that can be politely called reckless.

At the last board meeting in December, she managed to get all the division-specific language removed from policies containing updates by the Virginia School Board Association because she didn’t know who wrote it, failing to understand that institutional language — the text she had removed — is essential to a smooth-operating organization.

Among the casualties of this carelessness: board policies can be approved without a second reading, young children don’t have to be accompanied to and from a bus stop, and students no longer need proof of immunization against communicable disease, and more.

There may be a path, however, to restoring order to the board.

And that path runs through Rabih Abuismail.

In December, Abuismail became the first of the four conservative majority members to grant an interview to the editorial board. (We previously had two unscheduled phone calls with Twigg, which were short and yielded no insights into his plans or ideas for the county.

Over 2 1/2 hours, Abuismail discussed his time on the board, his goals for the school system, and what this experience has been like.

He was motivated by a genuine concern for the teachers in the district, and the mental health of students who — as nationwide studies have shown — were adversely affected by the COVID lockdown.

He also talked honestly about his mistakes, and his desire to see things stabilized.

“I asked for the reorganization of the board,” he said. A “lack of leadership has things out of control, and a lack a civility across the board has only worsened the situation.”

Despite the hostility between board factions, Abuismail has managed to begin to build a relationship with board member Lorita Daniels, who has in general voted with the minority. At our meeting, he discussed their efforts to hold a joint town hall meeting, just the two of them. He wants input from people on the public comments period. Daniels wants to hear what people have to say about the budget.

That town hall is scheduled for Sunday. The discussion will be moderated by Miriam Liss, a psychology professor at UMW.

For Abuismail and Daniels to hear from constituents without the surrounding chaos of the other board members is the most promising development we have seen since Twigg became chair.

We hope this thaw is not temporary.

In her time on the board, Daniels has been the voice of reason on matters of governance. That should surprise no one. Holding a doctoral degree from Virginia Tech in public administration and public affairs, she “strives to understand how one’s work [at the local political level] is influenced by an individual’s social identity and public service motivation,” according to her faculty bio at American University, where she’s an adjunct instructor.

She cares about why people get involved in local politics, and she cares about what motivates them to do their work. With her attention to what drives local officials, she is well-positioned to understand how to bring competing voices together.

She also understands the ins and outs of boards, how meetings should be run, and how to make the most of the board’s time together. The School Board desperately needs someone holding the gavel with those skills.

This Monday night, Abuismail could potentially give her that power by supporting a move to make Daniels chair. Assuming Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole would support Daniels, Abuismail would hold the deciding vote.

This ship must be righted — for the teachers, for the staff, and for the 24,000 students of Spotsylvania County.

Abuismail may well prove the lighthouse piercing the darkness that allows Daniels to navigate this School Board to calmer waters.