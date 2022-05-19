Editorial: These women can flat out play

IF YOU WANT to bet on a sport with a future, put a few bucks on softball, specifically the fast-pitch kind played by women and girls in college and high school.

In 2019, there were 362,000 girls in high school softball programs, approaching the number (483,000, mostly boys) playing baseball.

Much is made of baseball’s College World Series, which draws sellout crowds in Omaha, Nebraska, every year. However, consider this: the Women’s College World Series, in Oklahoma City, now dependably sells out its 13,000 available seats. Americans watch the two events with almost equal interest on TV. ESPN reported that, in 2019, baseball’s series drew 1.1 million viewers while softball’s version pulled in 1 million.

In Virginia, the softball series really became a big thing last year, when unheralded James Madison reached the national semifinals and drew an appreciative audience nationwide. (This year’s JMU softball season was cut short after the untimely death of catcher Lauren Bernett.)

This season, there’s another Virginia team with national aspirations. Virginia Tech has been ranked as high as second in the nation, with NCAA tournament play set to begin today.

The NCAA, a perennial contender in the sport of foot-dragging, has been a few steps—OK, a few miles—behind on women’s sports in general (See: atrocious disparity in treatment of men’s and women’s basketball Final Four teams), and softball is no exception.

For years, the women’s series did not offer dugout bathrooms for the competitors. One coach warned her team to “go beforehand,” to avoid being seen on national TV exiting a port-a-john.

There are, at last report, still no showers available on-site for the women. Presumably, pitchers who are sent to the showers will have to call a taxi.

Maybe the NCAA will catch up. Even with its mediocre support, though, the sport continues to grow, and that growth starts long before college.

You can thank Title IX for much of this. It has given little girls athletic opportunities that used to be the exclusive domain of little boys.

Before the act’s passage in 1972, there were about 300,000 girls and women playing all high school sports. By 2021, high school girls participation had grown 990 percent, and there were six times as many women playing intercollegiate sports as there were pre-Title IX. Much of that growth has been in softball.

You can really see it in the Olympics, where the United States, more progressive than many other nations, has used female excellence to finish near the top in the medal parade.

By 2016, there were more women than men on the U.S. team. In the 2020 Tokyo Games, women won 66 medals, the men won 41, and six were in mixed events.

Strangely, softball has not been treated kindly by the International Olympic Committee. Softball was an Olympic sport from 1996 to 2008, but then was removed in 2012 and 2016, then added again as a one-off event in the 2020 Games, which of course were played in 2021. The U.S. won three golds and two silvers. Perhaps the sport’s Olympic status is a victim of America’s success.

Softball won’t be on the program in Paris in 2024, but likely it will return when the Games come to Los Angeles in 2028.

Kudos to the Hokies and to all the female athletes who have made softball a sport whose stature and audience continue to grow.