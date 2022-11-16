Editorial: They gave their all, our immorality took it away

Those who have never worked or spent significant time with athletes who strive for the highest levels of competition can’t understand how devastating the death of three University of Virginia football players is to their teammates.

From middle school — and sometimes earlier — athletes with the potential to earn coveted Division I football scholarships commit themselves to a level of work that few of their peers can understand.

High school football practice and game nights hardly make a dent in the hours these athletes dedicate to their craft. Private trainers, weight training, carefully monitored eating regimens, film study, camps, and many lonely hours running consume them.

As their profiles rise in high school, so do the pressures. Media begins tracking their every move on the field, and sometimes off. National ranking organizations measure and rank the best athletes from around the country. And people begin to hang on, wanting a piece of the spotlight.

For the lucky few who finally receive that college offer, the real work begins and the pressure increases significantly. Only about 9% of high school football players will go on to play football at any level. Less than 3% will play in Division I. Of those, as many as a third will no longer be playing sports by the end of their sophomore year, according to some studies.

A former athletic director at Texas A&M once told the Free Lance–Star’s editorial board that Division I athletes must contend with three broad circles in college: athletic, academic, and social. At best, they can live in two of them. One, usually social, has to go.

The team becomes these players’ social support system. They go through everything together. They are out on the field running drills with each other in January when the temperature is below freezing. They cleave to each other when the games are close, and they compete against one another to be on the field when the game’s outcome hangs in the balance.

Teammates attend study halls together. They rise early in the morning and eat together. They often take the same courses. And at night, they’re there for each other, because no one knows an athlete better than the athlete you line up against day after day in practice.

That’s the level of loss that the Cavaliers’ football team is dealing with today. And they’ll deal with it tomorrow, next season, and for the remainder of their lives.

This shooting — by a fellow athlete, no less, with a gun that it appears the university had been warned about — took three lives. But it has permanently scarred another 122 players’ lives.

That is what gun violence does. It destroys bodies, and it destroys communities.

There is no moral universe in which this is acceptable.

That this country does speaks to the immorality at the core of who we have become.

When we refuse to change anything after three of the finest student-athletes in the country, who did everything right and sacrificed their youths for the promise of on-field and off-field success, are murdered by someone previously convicted on a gun charge, we have no moral courage.

When we are OK with 122 teammates being forever traumatized because we value the right to carry firearms over the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we have no moral compass.

America cannot be exceptional when those who give their all are ripped apart by our lack of courage; our unwillingness to stop this senseless violence.

Perhaps we can’t, because as a people we have abandoned what these players have. An understanding of the value of teamwork.