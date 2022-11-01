Editorial: This little block of sandstone

“The black morning at length came; it came too soon for my poor mother and us. Whilst she was putting on us the [linen] in which we were to be sold, she said, in a sorrowful voice, (I shall never forget it!) ‘See, I am shrouding my poor children; what a task for a mother!’”

This is how Mary Prince (1788–1833), a slave in Bermuda who later lived in England and fought for abolition, recalled the day she was sold at age 12.

“[My] mother called the rest of the slaves to bid us good bye. One of them … came with her infant in her arms. ‘Ah!’ said my mother … ‘your turn will come next.’”

Her autobiography captures not just the horror of a single day for one family, but the inhumanity of a system that destroyed generations of lives.

The pain that Mary Prince described was, for a time, on near-daily public display in Fredericksburg.

A note in the Jan. 6, 1854, Fredericksburg News bears witness to just how often these scenes played out.

“Large Sale of Slaves,” it began. “Fredericksburg seems to be the best place to sell slaves in the State. On Tuesday, at Charter’s Hotel, forty-three slaves were sold for $26,000. One bricklayer brought $1,495. One woman and child, 5 or 6 years old, brought $1,350. Several were quite old servants. It was considered a tremendous sale.”

The gap between the pain of Mary Prince and the joy of slaveowners defies description.

That gap, however, did leave a marker—a little block of sandstone at the corner of William and Charles streets. It was intended, some say, to be a public reminder of the suffering that people like Prince and other enslaved people endured. In that role, it failed.

With little context around it, the block of sandstone became a curiosity. A macabre tourist attraction.

The screams and the wails and the tears that are within this piece of sandstone were too long muted by efforts—both conscious and unconscious—to drown out the enslaved people’s cries.

For decades, Virginia schoolchildren were fed a steady stream of lies about the “peculiar institution.”

“It cannot be denied that some slaves were treated badly,” said one textbook in the mid-1960s, “but most were treated with kindness.” This textbook’s description of slavery was hardly unique. In fact, it represented a coordinated effort to diminish the horrors of slavery, even as the fight for civil rights was heating up.

Efforts to diminish the role of slavery in igniting the Civil War persist, often under the argument that “states’ rights,” not slavery, was what really launched the war. This despite the fact that the declaration of causes of seceding states makes it abundantly clear that slavery was at the root of the move.

From the first paragraph of Georgia’s declaration: “The people of Georgia having dissolved their political connection with the Government of the United States of America, present to their confederates and the world the causes which have led to the separation. For the last ten years we have had numerous and serious causes of complaint against our non-slave-holding confederate States with reference to the subject of African slavery.”

Other Southern states were no less clear.

In 2020, following a three-year process, the Fredericksburg City Council acted boldly to free the voices of the enslaved from the little block of sandstone.

The exhibit “A Monumental Weight” opens Saturday at the Fredericksburg Area Museum and will allow people both to see this little block of sandstone, and to hear the voices of those too long muted.

The new exhibit comes not a moment too soon. It’s a potent reminder that we have yet to appreciate fully the voices within the stone.

Let us gather, and hear.