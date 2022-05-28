Editorial: This Memorial Day, let grace shine

THIS MEMORIAL DAY, let’s take just a moment and drop our defensive postures, and see how this day captures what America can be at its very best.

This three-day weekend means many things to each of us across Virginia. It’s the unofficial beginning of summer, with seaside resorts and state parks and tourist sites putting their best feet forward. We all hope that we are on the verge of returning to normal vacation travel after two years that have taken a toll on all of us.

It’s a time for families and neighbors to roll out their grills and host the first of what promises to be many days of enjoying the sun’s warmth.

It’s also a weekend renowned for its sporting events. Fans of both Indy Car racing and NASCAR racing look forward to two of the premier events in their sports. The NBA and the NHL are in the heat of their playoff runs. And the baseball pennant races begin to heat up.

But for many, Memorial Day is a very troubling time.

Those who have been in the military, Gold Star families, and friends of those killed in combat or while on active duty, focus on the people they’ve lost. It can be painful.

Sometimes, these competing understandings about the holiday bump into one another and create tensions. That is understandable.

Vietnam veteran and Spotsylvania County resident Jim Matthias knows well how troubling this weekend can be for veterans.

Matthias tells The Free Lance–Star that after he came home from the war, Memorial Day and the activities around it were hard to understand.

“Memorial Day,” he said, “was remembering the guys I knew who didn’t make it home. For everybody else, the day was about barbecuing and taking the day off. It didn’t really resonate with me.”

For a while, seeing others’ joy became too much. “As time went on,” he said, “people’s actions around Memorial Day became almost offensive to me. It was a holiday where everyone was playing.”

It became worse when on Memorial Day people would thank him for his service. He would try to explain that this day wasn’t about him, but about those who didn’t come home.

“Finally,” he said, “I realized they couldn’t understand, so I’ve reached a place in my own life where I’m just grateful for what they are saying.”

That captures what Memorial Day, and the idea of America, is about.

With each passing generation, fewer and fewer of us really understand our veterans’ pain. Or the pain of those whose sons and daughters lost their lives in service to the country.

A 2011 survey by the Pew research center revealed that among people between the ages of 18 and 29, just 33 percent had an immediate family member who served in the military.

The percentage of the American population actively serving in the military is just 0.4%.

As fewer people experience the military, the harder it becomes for us to truly comprehend and appreciate what military people go through.

It’s incumbent upon those of us without that experience to extend a bit of grace this weekend, and spend some time listening to what our veterans have to tell us about their experience, and the high price their fallen comrades-in-arms paid to serve our nation.

For those who did serve, and struggle with what they saw, learning to be grateful for the awkward ways the rest of us try to show our appreciation can be helpful, too.

We may think we are a polarized nation. But with a bit of grace, we can see beyond what separates us.

This Memorial Day, let’s enjoy our time together, let’s remember those who’ve fallen, and let’s extend just a little more grace toward one another.