Editorial: This School Board must call in outside help

The Spotsylvania County School Board is at a crossroad.

Monday night’s meeting revealed a School Board badly broken. We have opined sharply in the past about certain members’ repeated failures to execute their roles responsibly, and we have seen no indication that their actions are going to improve.

But the problems we see now are not the result of those members alone. The tensions between these board members have become deeply personal. And they play out in ways both small and large.

Board member Nicole Cole’s recent comments on Facebook in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting have inflamed both School Board and community members. While Cole’s misidentifying the Uvalde gunman has drawn complaints, arguably more upsetting to her fellow board members was her assertion that local supervisors—presumably those in Spotsylvania County—were colluding with “GOP School Board members to create chaos in public schools,” again, presumably, members of the Spotsylvania School Board.

Cole made these comments on her personal Facebook page, and not from the dais. However, in an environment as heated as the current one, elected officials must be aware of how their personal opinions will play out in public.

Chairman Kirk Twigg’s refusal to respond to requests for interviews from this newspaper is one thing. However, one would think that he wouldn’t stonewall board members seeking information. Dawn Shelley highlighted Monday night “numerous” times that her requests for meetings were not responded to by Twigg.

The personal animosity between the two was apparent to anyone paying attention, with Twigg jabbing Shelley for her “25-minute walk-away charade,” and Shelley’s sarcastic rejoinder: “I appreciate you so much.”

This list could go on, but the point is made.

Lorita Daniels mentioned during her board member comment time that she has been advocating to get board development training. She has further stated that Twigg has said there are no funds for such trainings.

For this School Board, making the space for that funding in its budget is imperative.

Whether the School Board chooses to go with board development training offered by the Virginia School Boards Association or another professional group, or goes outside the school ecosystem and hires a professional mediator to sit down and work with them, what matters is that the work gets done.

Now is the time.

This School Board is going to hire a new superintendent in the coming months. This is the single most consequential hire that any School Board can make.

Given the current level of distrust that this School Board displays in public, any incoming superintendent must accept a difficult reality. He or she is facing the very real possibility that a change in the balance of power next November could well lead to their being unceremoniously dismissed, as was Dr. Scott Baker in January.

This is how cycles of hiring and firing begin.

And the only sure thing that comes from such a cycle is that teachers, students, and administrators will not receive all they need to be successful.

James Oyler, a mediator with Professional Mediators of Virginia, tells The Free Lance–Star: If a mediator can “get people to the table, you’ve got a 65% chance of getting things done.”

We won’t speculate what the odds are for this School Board’s respectfully working together in coming months without the help of board development training or a professional mediator, but we would venture that the odds are considerably lower than 65%.

The first step toward fixing any problem is to admit that you have one. Several School Board members from across the dais concede as much—indeed, it’s one of very few things they do agree on.

Let’s build on that.