Editorial: This weekend, discover fall in our region

The leaves in our region are beginning to take on their full luster, making it a great time to be outdoors and enjoy the fall events and natural beauty in our community. And this weekend is shaping up to be nothing short of glorious—well, Friday and Saturday, anyway.

According to the National Park Service, getting outdoors and walking benefits not just your physical health, but your mental health as well. Further, by taking advantage of public green spaces, people develop a deeper connection to their community.

So where to start? How about on the many trails for pedestrians and cyclists in and around Fredericksburg.

With five paved multiuse trails in Fredericksburg, taking in the season’s grandeur is easy for even the most-casual walker. The Facebook page On The Fredericksburg Va Trails includes photos from and information about the trails, as well as shots from around the region.

If you’ve never taken advantage of the multiuse trails in Fredericksburg, you can learn more about them, as well as conservation efforts in our area, at an event hosted by Fossil Free Fredericksburg this Saturday. Just gather at Hurkamp Park at 10 a.m. to take part in the festivities.

For the more adventurous, throw your mountain bike into the back of the car and tackle the Quarry Trail or the Motts Run Recreation Area Trail. You can find information about both, including maps and accessibility, at FredTrails.

Other activities in the city this weekend include Halloween Movie Night on Friday night at Riverfront Park, ghost walks that leave from the James Monroe Museum every 15 minutes this Friday and Saturday, as well as the Fall Market at Wild Hare Cider downtown this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Learn about these events and many more at fxbg.com/events.

The fun this weekend isn’t limited to Fredericksburg, however.

Spotsylvania is home to the Haunted Hill Trail & Hayride. There’s a cost involved, but if you enjoy the night air, monsters, and jump-scares, this event is sure to thrill.

If ghosts aren’t your thing, consider spending some time driving the county’s backroads. The 75-mile African American Heritage Trail unveils a host of treasures about the dramatic impact Black Americans had on the county’s growth.

Saturday’s also a busy day in Stafford County. Parents of preschoolers may wish to take their children to Gari Melchers’ home for Preschool Palette, where kids are encouraged to explore and development their artistic sides.

The Ebenezer Church Imagination Library Pumpkin Patch is also open Saturday. Come gather your fall decorations, and enjoy family-focused activities like hayrides.

You can also enjoy meeting local farmers and enjoying some great food by attending the Harvest Celebration sponsored by the Fredericksburg Food Cooperative. There’s an admission fee, but proceeds go to help individuals in our area facing food insecurity.

You can learn about these events and more in Spotsylvania and Stafford by visiting their respective tourism sites: spotsylvania.va.us/862/Events and tourstaffordva.com/events.

Just down the road from Fredericksburg in King George County, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is hosting St. Paul’s Oktoberfest, complete with beer, brats, and an oompah band. Local artisans and craftspeople are also showing off their wares. Learn more by going to visitkinggeorge.com/events.

Local residents can also check out happenings listed in our online calendar at fredericksburg.com/events.

No matter what you choose to do, fall is full of activity and fun for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity before the weather really turns cold to get out and enjoy all that our region has to offer.

We’ll see you on the trails—and throughout the region—this weekend.