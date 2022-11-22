Editorial: This year, let's give thanks for history

The origins of Thanksgiving, like the history of America itself, travels a crooked and sometimes broken road. As we sit down to celebrate this holiday on Thursday amid an increasingly acrimonious debate in Virginia about how we discuss our past, we would do well to contemplate what Thanksgiving’s story tells us about America, and how we understand it.

The mythology we tell of the first Thanksgiving centers on the Plymouth Colony’s 1621 celebration. That gathering in Massachusetts between the Puritans and the Wampanoag tribe was born not of a desire to eat together, but rather a suspicion of war. The Wampanoag, hearing gunshots, worried the English settlers were ready to attack. So King Massasoit sent 90 men to investigate. They found the Pilgrims in the middle of a harvest celebration and joined the festivities.

This type of celebration was unlikely new or novel to either the Europeans or the Native Americans.

Thanksgiving-like festivals predate the arrival of Europeans to North America, as evidenced by the Cherokee’s Green Corn Dance; a celebration practiced to ensure a plentiful harvest.

The first formal European Thanksgiving service in North America was likely held on May 27, 1578, in Newfoundland. However, some historians suggest that Spaniards in what is today Florida may have held such an event even earlier.

So some 200 years before America was even a nation, Thanksgiving festivals were well-known by both Native Americans and European immigrants.

Despite this long history, Thanksgiving had a hard time gaining a foothold in the new nation. George Washington declared the first “day of public thanksgiving and prayer” on Oct. 3, 1789. Subsequent presidents only established days of thanks occasionally. Thomas Jefferson recognized no Thanksgiving days during his presidency, arguing that a day of thanksgiving and prayer violated the separation of church and state. After James Madison recognized a day of Thanksgiving on April 13, 1815, there would be no other presidential recognition for almost 50 years.

It was Abraham Lincoln who in 1863 formally affixed the Thanksgiving date that we recognize and celebrate today — the fourth Thursday in November. The idea, however, was hardly his.

Sarah Josepha Hale, who edited Ladies Magazine and Godey’s Lady’s Book, had been trying to establish a national day of Thanksgiving since 1827.

What moved Lincoln to accept Hale’s idea when his predecessors had consistently rejected her suggestion is up for debate. Some point to the Union Army securing a major victory at Gettysburg, raising Lincoln’s optimism that the tide of the war was changing.

Perhaps it was Lincoln’s own evolving views on thankfulness and faith that moved him to act.

Though Lincoln never publicly spoke of his personal religious faith or joined a church, he did make space for the divine in his public life. A god he mentioned often in the last two years of his life.

Who was this god that Lincoln referenced? There is no definitive answer, though the question has spawned no shortage of theories.

Perhaps Lincoln, like so many of us, simply came to believe that the complexities of the world before us don’t hold clear answers. In those voids, Lincoln saw the divine. This would be consistent with the humility about the limits of his own knowledge that defined Lincoln’s search for understanding throughout his life

In the face of our own troubling debates over our past, we would do well this Thanksgiving to follow Lincoln’s example. As the story of this holiday in America makes clear, there is far more that we don’t know about it than we do.

History is best considered when it is based not on what we know, but on what we have to discover. Our interest is driven less by known facts than by the voluminous unknown facts in our national story. Finally, we understand history best when we accept that there is no definitive answer to be found.

History is an evolving story that’s told, retold, and made clearer as each generation shines still more light on our collective past.

The road is hardly straight, and often dead-ends. Our faith is in the journey, not the outcome.

Our joy is in the ever-broadening story of America and those who shaped it.

Rediscovering history’s challenges this year would be something to be grateful for, indeed.